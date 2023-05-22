BAYBOT LIVE OUTDOOR: Keep an eye on things that matter

Thanks to a new outdoor wireless camera, called Live Outdoor from Mumbai-based Baybot, you can now guard every corner of your home. The surveillance camera features 360-degree rotation, a smart colour night vision 3MP Sensor, motion-detected automatic spotlight, and many more features.

The Live Outdoor can be assembled by anyone within minutes. It can be ceiling- and wall-mounted and connects to your wireless network to stream live and recorded videos directly on your smartphone. It is equipped with two-way highly-precise stepper motors that can tilt and pan (rotate) the camera at 140 degrees and 310 degrees respectively. The videos can be recorded directly to the cloud or on the local TF storage slot.

The Live Outdoor also features advanced motion detection features that take this a step further into the surveillance game. On detecting motion up to 5 metres away, it turns on its front-facing inbuilt Spotlight to scare away the intruder, while capturing the action and alerting you over the app.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Dual-antenna Wi-Fi

* 360-degree rotation

* 2-way audio

* 12GB microSD support

* Estimated street price: Rs 4799 (launch price)