BATTLE FOR THE SOCIAL NETWORK: Will Threads leave Twitter in knots?

Meta’s text-based social networking app, Threads, has made its debut. Available on iOS and Android in 100 countries (excluding the EU), it allows users to post short updates with up to 500 characters, links, photos, and 5-minute videos. So will it spell trouble for Twitter?

Threads’s biggest advantage is its seamless integration with Instagram, enabling users to effortlessly authenticate with their existing credentials while also allowing them to customise their Threads profiles independently.

Founder and managing director at OMTV, a spiritual OTT platform, Nitin Jai Shukla, explains, “When you log into your Threads account, you automatically start following people who are your friends on these platforms, eliminating the need to individually check profiles.” In an era where microblogging sites’ credibility is diminishing due to impulsive decisions and questionable moves, Threads emerges as a viable solution, he asserts.

Meanwhile, the other Twitter competitor Bluesky is gaining momentum with its decentralised protocol, the AT Protocol. Meta’s Threads also has plans to expand its app’s reach by incorporating support for ActivityPub. ActivityPub is the social networking protocol utilised by Mastodon, an open-source alternative to Twitter, as well as other federated applications. With this implementation, Threads will be able to tap into Mastodon’s thriving ecosystem, which boasts 1.7 million active users. However, the exact timeline for when Threads will introduce this functionality remains uncertain.

According to Jibu Elias, an AI ethicist and researcher, Meta’s decision to emulate Twitter comes as little surprise given its track record. “While the launch of Threads may initially attract interest, it remains uncertain whether the platform can successfully entice users away from established alternatives like Mastodon or the promising emergent app like Be Real,” he says.

Apple’s listing for the Threads iOS app has raised eyebrows, as it outlines potential data collection ranging from health and financial information to purchase details, contacts, usage data, browsing history, and other potentially sensitive data.

“Facebook’s handling of data, privacy concerns, and manipulation of the News Feed have all been subjects of numerous controversies. There have even been allegations suggesting the platform’s interference in democratic processes,” said Elias.

Consequently, a lack of trust in the company looms could be a significant obstacle for those considering the adoption of this new platform. Jibu further stated that the potential gravity of the allegations against Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg should not be underestimated.

The rebranding of the company to Meta appears to be driven by concerns over reputation, as multiple controversies and revelations from whistleblowers like Frances Haugen have undeniably marred their credibility and eroded public trust.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, raised objections regarding the data access and permissions demanded by Threads. Sharing a screenshot of the App Store listing, which detailed the app’s data requirements, Dorsey quipped on Twitter, “All your Threads belong to us.” Elon Musk, known for his vocal opinions, joined the conversation, responding with a simple “Yeah”.

These developments unfold at a time when Musk has introduced new terms and conditions for Twitter aimed at curbing data scraping.

According to Neha Dhir, principal attorney of the Global Digital Assets Practice at Block Legal, Threads is a welcome addition to the competition in the social networking market.

“Twitter, in particular, has faced criticism for potentially diluting GDPR standards and privacy ethics on a global scale through subjective internal policies, including limitations on views and the sale of blue ticks and user verification stamps. Enhancing competition often proves advantageous for consumers,” she added.

BIG BANG DEBUT

* Threads enters the social networking arena to challenge Twitter’s dominance

* Gets five million users within four hours of its release

* Aims to tap into Mastodon’s user base

* Concerns over data privacy & trust issues given Meta’s track record may hinder Threads’ adoption