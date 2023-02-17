Bard AI goof up: Google asks its employees to thoughtfully rewrite response to improve its ChatGPT rival

The AI competition is currently ongoing, but many participants seem to be encountering issues. Google’s AI language model, Bard, made a mistake in its demo video, on the other hand Microsoft’s new search engine, Bing, has been accused of telling lies and mistreating users. Microsoft has acknowledged that lengthy queries can overwhelm its AI and is working on to fix it, Google has placed some responsibility on its employees for correcting Bard’s inaccurate responses.

According to a report by CNBC, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s Vice President for Search, sent an email to staff members asking for their help in ensuring that Bard provides accurate answers. The email contained a link to a page outlining do’s and don’ts for employees to follow when testing Bard internally and making necessary corrections to its responses. “Bard learns best by example, so taking the time to thoughtfully rewrite a response will help us improve the model,” reads the page.

Raghavan reflected on what Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said to his employees on Wednesday. According to another CNBC report, Pichai asked employees to spend two to four hours testing Bard. “I know this moment is excitingly uncomfortable, and that’s to be expected: the underlying technology is evolving rapidly with so much potential,” Pichai said in an email viewed by the news company.

Raghavan expressed similar sentiments in the email, referring to the technology as “interesting” but still in its “early days.” “We feel a great responsibility to get it right, and your participation in the testing will help accelerate the model’s training and test its load capacity (not to mention, trying out Bard is actually quite fun!).”

Bard came under scrutiny after making a factual error about the James Webb Space Telescope in its demo video resulting in a $100 billion drop in Google’s market value. The launch was also criticized by several Google employees who called it “rushed” and “botched.” Some even questioned Pichai’s leadership in handling Bard’s announcement.