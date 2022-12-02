AWS to continue investing in India, create 48,000 jobs per year

AWS, e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, will continue to invest in India and create 48,000 jobs per annum, despite global uncertainties as the country is the world’s largest open market for technology businesses.

The firm, which skilled about 3 million people in India on cloud in the last five years, also intends to contribute an additional $7.6 billion to Indian GDP by 2030.

“We are today India’s most well-deployed and largest cloud platform, and we lead India with a mission of how do we become a force to move the country forward. Our mission is to empower business to use technology to build a better India,” Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, said.

The company launched its first cloud region in Mumbai in 2016 with two availability zones (which comprises data centres and other infrastructure) and has invested about $3.7 billion since then. AWS launched its second region in Hyderabad earlier this month with a $4.4 billion commitment by 2030.

The country has 7,500 large listed enterprises, 1,500 global development centres, is the third-largest start-up eco-system in the world with more than 80,000 firms and 75 million small and medium business among others.

“In an uncertain environment, companies need more agility and agility comes from cloud and technology. We see more and more adoption of technology and I see no reason for a slowdown,” he said, on the sidelines of the company’s annual event AWS re:Invent 2022.

For tech companies, cloud is the foundation for a lot services such as database, artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage, Internet of Things and analytics among others.

“The country will not move forward if the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are not digitalised as India is the largest SME market in the world with over 75 million SMEs. A large majority of them does not use technology in a meaningful way, and our mission is to give them access and simplify technology for them,” Chandok said.

“A large number of start-ups also start building their businesses on AWS, and we give them support on product development and marketing and technical expertise among others. Our belief is that star-ups of today will be digital businesses and enterprises of tomorrow,” he added.

At present, the number of digitally skilled workers currently represent 12% of India’s workforce, while the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025.

The firm had launched its re/Start programme – a free, 12-week programme to skill individuals for careers in cloud computing – in India in 2021.

(The correspondent’s travel was sponsored by AWS.)