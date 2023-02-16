Audio gear best suited for portable use

The audio devices market is fragmented these days, with so many different brands, styles and prices that it can be very difficult to find a pair that is right for you. In-ear, on-ear, over-ear, open and closed back —headphone specs are complex, and very technical, and sometimes don’t even have any meaningful effect on sound quality. We pick two new portable devices that are most convenient for use on the go and have good all-round performance.

CCA-PLA 13

This is a Planar Magnetic in-ear monitor for the budget-conscious audiophile. Simply put, in-ear monitors are devices that are used by musicians to listen to their music as they are playing it during a performance. Available for purchase at Headphone Zone, the all-new PLA13 offers the perfect mix of expert acoustics and construction with a substantial 13.2mm planar magnetic driver encased in a well-planned resin shell structure. It reproduces a fantastic sound presentation with the highest clarity.

The CCA PLA13 hosts a brand-new 13.2mm planar magnetic driver unit that achieves high quality sound with a fast transient response. The aluminium alloy faceplates and premium skin-friendly resin are used to construct the CCA PLA13 ear shells. The pair features a beautiful design and an ergonomic form factor. The CCA PLA13 comes with a high-purity stock cable that is silver-plated. The lightweight, ergonomically constructed ear shells on the CCA PLA13 provide a secure, comfortable fit.

Just Corseca Sonique Gold

The Sonique TWS earbuds from Just Corseca (a flagship brand of Damson Technologies), are comfortable to wear and available in attractive colour variants, Black, Blue, and a Limited Gold Edition (our trial unit). These earbuds are built using a Zinc alloy unibody for both the earbuds and the case. Each earbud is uniquely shaped and designed for a snug fit. The metal earbuds are teamed with an organic back glass with a touch-sensitive button that features various functions such as track change, volume adjustments, call answering and voice assistant activation.

The audio chipset in each earbud is the JL6973 which promises high-fidelity output for an enhanced and immersive audio experience. Each earbud is equipped with 10mm trumpet drivers that deliver HD sound for crystal clear audio. The charging case holds a 300mAh battery that can give you a total playback time of 22 hours.