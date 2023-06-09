Asus Zenfone 10 global launch on June 29, but will it come to India?

Just like that, it’s time for another Zenfone announcement from Asus. The Zenfone, in its tenth-generation, will build on the company’s penchant for making “compact” flagships and power it up with newer hardware relevant for the times. And just like last year, there’s no clarity on if and when the Zenfone 10 will come to India. The Zenfone 9 never did.

The Zenfone 10 will be launched globally on June 29, a bit earlier than the Zenfone 9 did last year. The Asus Zenfone 10 launch event will be livestreamed and available for view on YouTube. The link is already live at the time of writing. You can access it from below.

A dedicated product listing page meanwhile has confirmed a few key specs of the Zenfone 10 ahead of launch. The phone in question will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, naturally. It will further come with a 5.8-inch screen and a second-generation six-axis gimbal stabilisation system. The Zenfone 10 is also confirmed to come with wireless charging support which was missing on the Zenfone 9. More details are awaited.

The real question though would be if Asus will bring the Zenfone 10 to India. The Zenfone 9 was never launched here despite having great potential. Compact flagships aren’t as common as they used to be. Even though Apple tried to make them for a while –ala iPhone Mini— it stopped in this generation, instead switching sides to a plus model. Asus is probably the only brand not giving up on these pocketable phones even though that’s the only phone it makes today. The company’s ROG side also makes phones, but they are pure gaming rigs meant for a niche use case. The Zenfone line is relatively more mass market. Hopefully, Asus will reveal more details in the coming days.