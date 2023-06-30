Asus Zenfone 10 brings wireless charging, gimbal camera to compact form factor

Asus Zenfone 10 has officially been launched and just like its predecessor, Zenfone 9, it continues to make a strong case for compact flagships in a market dominated by large-screen devices. The specs are top-tier. And the price is fairly aggressive, for what’s in store. Sadly, there is no information about if and when the Zenfone 10 will come to India. The Zenfone 9 never did.

Anyhow, as we mentioned before, the Zenfone 10 has a very impressive spec sheet, one that puts it toe-to-toe with the high-end Samsung Galaxys and Apple iPhones of the world. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. The battery capacity is 4,300, which is respectable for a 5.9-inch phone like this. Asus has added wireless charging (up to 15W) in this generation while fast wired charging can go up to 30W (a compliant charger is bundled in the box).

The Zenfone 10 has a nice and premium design. It comes in a bevy of attractive colours ranging from red to green. On the front, there is a 1080p AMOLED panel with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

For photography, it has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide. The gimbal stabilisation system that made its debut with the Zenfone 9 has been upgraded to a second-generation so we can expect seemingly better low-light photography and video recording on the Zenfone 10. The selfie camera is a 32MP.

Asus Zenfone 10 price starts at €799 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Watch this space for more updates.