Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED TL;DR review: Should you buy it?

You can use the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED as a stand-alone multimedia machine in landscape. There’s a handy kickstand tucked away neatly on the back for this which is a nice touch. Alternatively, you can fold the screen like a book and use it as a reader. Then, you can fold it into half –at 90-degrees— and use it as a laptop either by using Asus’s “extended mode” to run two different instances on the upper and lower half while continuing to use a keyboard or you can stash the bundled ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard on top of the lower half and use the top as your primary screen. The software knows when you do this and instantly moves everything up.