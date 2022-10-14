Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India revealed ahead of November 10 launch

Asus is launching the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop in India alongside global markets. Ahead of D-day, which is November 10, the Taiwanese major has revealed the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India. The laptop will cost Rs 3,29,990 and is available for pre-orders starting today itself.

The global price and availability of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was announced ahead of IFA 2022 in September, though, it wasn’t immediately clear –at that time— whether or not Asus would launch the laptop in India and if yes, what would be the timeline. Interestingly, the India launch of the laptop is aligning with global— Q4, 2022. Globally, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will sell at a price of $3,499 (roughly Rs 2,88,266).

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India, pre-order date

Asus has announced that it is putting up the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED for pre-order in India, starting today, October 14 through November 9, on its online store. The launch is set for November 10 which is when we should get a little more clarity on exact availability.

The laptop will sell for Rs 3,29,990, though Asus says it will offer the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at a lower price of Rs 2,84,290, during the pre-order period— this includes up to Rs 5,000 in cashback and up to Rs 40,700 in exchange.

Asus says it will also bundle a 500 GB SSD worth Rs 19,500 and warranty extension pack of up to 3 years in addition to accidental damage protection worth Rs 7,600 on pre-ordering the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specs, features

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen OLED display that folds in the middle to give you two 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays. Asus claims the hinge at the centre is designed to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles.

Despite all the marvellous feat of engineering, the laptop is “smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper” when folded, Asus says, letting you seamlessly transition between multiple modes including full desktop, laptop, tablet, and reader. It weighs 1.5 kg.

Each screen can be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using Asus’s ScreenXpert 3 and Mode Switcher apps. Asus has also designed a custom ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with a “desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished mechanical keys” for this laptop.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of PCIe SSD. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports in this laptop and a 75 Wh battery. Rounding off the package are a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system, 5 MP front camera, IR-based user detection, and Intel Evo-certification.

