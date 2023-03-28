Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, 17, 18, Zephyrus M16, Duo 16 2023 high-end laptops launched in India: Specs, prices

Asus launched a bunch of new ROG high-end gaming and creator-centric laptops in India today. The list includes the 2023 Strix 16, 17, and 18, Zephyrus M16, and Duo 16. The Strix 16, 18, and Zephyrus M16 come with 13th Gen Intel core processors while the Strix 17 and Zephyrus Duo 16 pack AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX. All the laptops feature dedicated Nvidia graphics.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, 18 specs, prices in India

You can get the Strix Scar 16- and 18-inch laptops with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (upgradable up to 64GB) and up to 2TB of PCIE Gen4 storage in Raid0 configuration.

The 16-inch model comes in two display variants, one with Dolby Vision supporting min-LED and another IPS-based. The 18-inch is only available with IPS display, though Asus still gives you Dolby Vision playback support. The panels are G-sync enabled QHD+ resolution with anti-glare and up to 240Hz refresh rate (up to 3ms response time). Connectivity ports include 1x Type C with Thunderbolt 4 and another Type C, 1x HDMI 2.1 and 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A.

Asus says the Strix Scar 16- and 18-inch have upgraded audio with 4 speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The laptops also support Hi-Res audio and feature integrated 720p webcam. Design-wise, they come with a newly designed customisable “Armour Caps” and Aura Sync accents.

ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18 prices in India starts at Rs 2,79,990. You will be able to buy them both online (Asus e-shop, Flipkart) and offline (Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores and multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers).

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 specs, price in India

You can get the Strix Scar 17-inch laptop with the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics paired with up to 16GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (upgradable up to 64GB) and 1TB of PCIE Gen4 storage.

The laptop has a G-sync enabled IPS display with QHD+ resolution with anti-glare and up to 240Hz refresh rate (up to 3ms response time). Connectivity ports include 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, 1x HDMI 2.1 and 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A.

ROG Strix Scar 17 price in India starts at Rs 2,69,990. You will be able to buy it both online (Asus e-shop, Flipkart) and offline (Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores and multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers).

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 specs, price in India

You can get the Zephyrus M16 with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (upgradable up to 64GB) and up to 2TB of PCIE Gen4 storage.

Like the Strix Scar 16, Zephyrus M16 gets you Dolby Vision supporting mini-LED panel which is G-sync enabled and has a QHD+ resolution with anti-glare and up to 240Hz refresh rate (up to 3ms response time). Connectivity ports include 1x Type C with Thunderbolt 4 and another USB 3.2 Gen Type C, 1x HDMI 2.1 and 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A. You get a 1080p webcam in this laptop.

One of the key USPs of the M16 is that it is being touted as the first 16-inch Asus laptop with Anime Matrix, which is an area of customisable LEDs spanning a good length of the lid.

ROG Zephyrus M16 price in India starts at Rs 2,99,990. You will be able to buy it both online (Asus e-shop, Flipkart) and offline (Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores and multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers).

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specs, price in India

You can get the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop with the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (upgradable up to 64GB) and 2TB of PCIE Gen4 storage.

The laptop has a G-sync enabled mini-LED display with QHD+ resolution with up to 240Hz refresh rate (up to 3ms response time). The secondary display on the keyboard deck is a 14-inch with IPS tech and 4K resolution. Connectivity ports include 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, 1x HDMI 2.1 and 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 price in India starts at Rs 4,29,990. You will be able to buy it both online (Asus e-shop, Flipkart) and offline (Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores and multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers).