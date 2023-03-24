scorecardresearch
Asus ROG Phone 7 incoming on April 13; here’s what we know so far

We can expect Asus to make an India-centric announcement around pricing simultaneously.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Asus ROG Phone 6 series
There should be two models like it was with the ROG Phone 6 series.

Asus ROG Phone 7 is set to launch globally on April 13, Asus has announced. Though there is no official word on number of models incoming, it’s fair to expect at least two – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Pro. Also, we can expect Asus to make an India-centric announcement around pricing simultaneously as has usually been the case with the last few generations (even though availability hasn’t been as swift relatively speaking).

The ROG 7 launch event will be livestreamed across Asus’s website and social media handles at 8PM Taipei-time (which is roughly 5:30PM in India) on April 13. You can also watch it from the link embedded below.

As far as hardware is concerned, the ROG Phone 7 is most likely to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It would be interesting to see if Asus would launch a MediaTek-based version, now or later. Also, a 165Hz screen is almost a given considering that’s what we got in the current generation, but we’ll see.

The ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro both have a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage which is expandable.

Powering the package is a 6,000mAh battery split into two 3,000mAh cells and you get dual USB C ports for charging. The ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro support 65W fast wired charging but in India, Asus bundles a 30W charger in the box.

For photography, you get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide, and another 5MP macro. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the package are dual front-firing speakers, triple microphones, headphone jack, and IPX4 splash resistance.  

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6 unboxing and hands-on review: A phone with virtually no competition

First published on: 24-03-2023 at 17:26 IST

