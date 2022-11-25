Asus ROG Phone 6 unboxing and hands-on review: A phone with virtually no competition

If you’re familiar with Asus’s stint with smartphones, you’d probably know that the Taiwanese brand’s ROG Phone line-up caters almost exclusively to serious mobile gamers. That segment may be niche but within that realm, Asus is the undisputed champion. In India, it has virtually no competition.

Over the years, the brand has slowly and meticulously mastered the art of launching devices with clear-cut focus on delivering the best-in-class performance for gamers through a mix of powerful hardware and smart software. It’s also probably the only brand that invests as much time and effort in building an accessory ecosystem that acts as catalyst in enabling an even more immersive gaming experience.

The only problem is, the delivery of these devices to market has been a bit slow, often plagued by delays. Take the new ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro for instance.

Both phones were launched in India in July around the same time as global markets. They were among the first few phones to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. But by the time Asus is ready with sales, which has taken almost five months, Qualcomm is out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Not that there is anything wrong with that, but this surely takes away some of the edge, as phones with the brand-new chipset have started to pile up already.

Having said that, while having the latest and greatest hardware does help— can’t say no to that— it’s not an absolute necessity. Not in the case of a phone like the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro, anyway. You see there are not many applications/games on Android that can really push these high-end chips to their limits and Asus is known to eke out every ounce of performance from the available hardware, which is why an ROG Phone 6/ROG Phone 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 would probably be able to play games at higher frame rates more consistently for longer duration than say a Vivo X90 Pro Plus with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Maybe an iQOO 11 will be able to better it, we’ll see, but that’s beside the point. When you take into account everything else including the screen refresh rate and touch response, speaker setup and haptics, ultimately, there is no option better than the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro for gamers in India. The only potential threat could be a certain ROG Phone 6s/ROG Phone 7 but it’s best to leave that for another day. While we work on our full review of the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro, here’s a quick first look and impressions to get you started with Asus’s latest.

(Photos credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)