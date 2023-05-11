Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld to launch on June 13 at a price of just under Rs 60,000

Asus has announced price and availability of its highly-anticipated ROG Ally gaming handheld. Billed as Asus’s answer to Valve’s Steam Deck, the ROG Ally is technically a full-blown Windows PC inside a portable handheld that’s designed for graphics intensive AAA gaming both locally and over the cloud. The handheld has an AMD chip and can be paired with Asus’s XG Mobile external GPUs for “high-fidelity 4K gaming.” Asus ROG Ally will set buyers back by $700 which roughly translates to Rs 57,500. General availability is pegged for June 13.

Asus ROG Ally— specs, features and more

The ROG Ally has a 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The panel can peak 500nits and covers 100 percent of sRGB colour space, Asus says. FreeSync support is available. You also get Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Under the hood, you get AMD’s 4nm Ryzen Z1 Extreme which is based on its Zen 4 architecture and comes with 8 cores (16 threads) which can go up to 5.10GHz (up to 30W TDP) or the more standard 6-core Z1 configuration. This is paired to an AMD Radeon RDNA3 GPU (4GB) and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage tops out at 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD which can be expanded through micro-SD.

You can pair the ROG Ally with Asus’s XG Mobile GPUs.

The ROG Ally runs Windows 11 while hallmark Asus apps Armoury Crate help curate and play games in one place. Asus has partnered with Microsoft to offer ROG Ally users 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier subscription for free. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and 3.5mm audio jack.

Powering the ROG Ally is a 40Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of “heavy gaming” and up to 6.8 hours of video playback. While fast charging can top the handheld from 0-50 percent in 30 minutes.

Asus is yet to announce ROG Ally price and availability details for the Indian market. Be sure to watch this space for more updates.