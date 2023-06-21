Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld to launch in India on July 12 at a price of Rs 69,990

Asus ROG Ally is coming to India on July 12. The handheld, which promises to “revolutionise gaming in India’s esports community”, will start at Rs 69,990 and available to buy online as well as offline. To build hype, Asus will sell a limited number of units ahead of scheduled launch on Flipkart on July 7.

The ROG Ally was launched globally on June 13. It is Asus’s answer to Valve’s Steam Deck (which is not available officially in India at the time of writing). Globally, the handheld starts at $700 so price in India is on expected lines, it can be said.

Asus ROG Ally price in India, availability details

The ROG Ally price in India will start at Rs 69,990, Asus confirmed today. The handheld will launch broadly on July 12 and available to buy across Asus’s e-store, exclusive and ROG offline stores and also on Flipkart. Asus will host a 1-day “Flipkart Flash sale” on July 7, giving potential buyers early access to the handheld. Also, the first 200 buyers stand a chance to get complimentary ROG Ally case worth Rs 2,000 at launch on July 12.

Asus ROG Ally specs, features, everything else to know

The ROG Ally handheld comes with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The panel can peak 500nits, Asus says. FreeSync is available. You also get Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection.

Under the hood, the ROG Ally has AMD’s 4nm 8-core Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor (a standard 6-core configuration is also available). This is paired to an AMD Radeon RDNA3 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage tops out at 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD. This is further expandable through micro-SD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and 3.5mm audio jack. Powering the handheld is a 40Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of “heavy gaming” and up to 6.8 hours of video playback. Fast charging is supported.