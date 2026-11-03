Consumer electronics company ASUS is targeting a 25% share of India’s PC market over the next two years as it expands its creator-focused portfolio and introduces longer financing options to counter rising device prices and lengthening replacement cycles.

“We touched 25% market share two months consecutively (May & June), and we want to sustain this in 2027-28,” Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer & gaming PC, ASUS India, told FE.

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The company eventually aims to increase its overall consumer PC market share to 30%. In the gaming PC segment, it currently commands a 31-33% share and is targeting 40% over the longer term.

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ASUS is expanding its creator-focused ProArt portfolio to tap into India’s growing creator economy. It has launched its ProArt P14 and P16 laptops powered by Nvidia’s latest RTX Spark platform, making it among the first PC makers to introduce the technology in India.

The laptops are designed to enable users to run AI workloads locally rather than relying entirely on cloud-based tools. This reduces dependence on paid AI tokens and enhances data security, particularly for commercial projects, the company said.

“Instead of uploading your files to the cloud and paying for tokens, you can do it within your ProArt series. You can save significantly on token expenses, and the data remains within your device,” Su said.

ASUS estimates that India’s annual market for laptops equipped with gaming graphics cards is around 1.2 million units. High-end devices featuring graphics cards such as the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and above account for 5-10% of this market, or around 100,000-120,000 units annually.

The company believes that 30-40% of this high-end segment could potentially be addressed by creator-focused laptops, as more consumers use high-performance machines for video editing, coding and content creation.

ASUS expects around 35% of its sales in India to come from locally manufactured products this year, compared with less than 10% a few years ago. It has expanded its manufacturing partnership with Dixon Technologies by adding a second production line this year.

Rising component costs and device prices, however, are weighing on demand, with consumers increasingly holding on to their existing machines for longer, Su said.

ASUS’s internal service data shows that the proportion of customers returning for repairs after their warranty expires increased from around 25% last year to 33-35% in the first nine months of 2026.

“Because of the price hike, people are using their current machines for a longer period of time,” Su said, adding that the company was looking to improve spare parts accessibility and price transparency to support such customers.

To encourage upgrades, ASUS has introduced longer financing tenures. While financing options earlier largely ranged from nine to 12 months, the company is now offering select products with 24-month zero-interest financing and zero down payment, alongside 18-month financing options.

“Even for customers who are willing to buy, the higher price is quite challenging. Easy financing will be one of the very important answers,” Su said.

ASUS has also re-entered the tablet segment to cater to consumers seeking devices primarily for content consumption and basic usage.

On festive demand, Su said sales in October were weaker year-on-year, although the comparison was distorted by Diwali falling roughly two weeks later this year.

“October itself is down for the entire industry,” he said, adding that a clearer picture of festive demand would emerge after the promotional period concludes in November.

The company is also investing in its gaming ecosystem through more than 30 tournaments across India and its gaming academy, which trains aspiring professional players. ASUS operates more than 20 ROG stores where consumers can access high-end gaming machines and play games through booked slots.