Asus at CES 2023: ROG Strix, Zephyrus updates and other top announcements

ASUS announced its new ROG series of laptops at CES 2023. The new 2023 ROG lineup includes ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops. The 2023 Strix family features new models with drastically improved cooling and enlarged 16- and 18-inch screens, the new Zephyrus M16 arrives with an AniMe Matrix display to take the thin-and-light world by storm, and a redesigned Flow X13 and XG Mobile have both been upgraded to take advantage of the latest hardware.

For 2023, ROG has included the latest hardware from its partners on all of our models. Brand new 13th Gen processors from Intel feature a mix of Performance and Efficient-cores, new AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processors increase core counts to new heights, and the GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs from NVIDIA offers incredible rasterization performance and a range of additional features like DLSS 3 and AV1 encoding.

2023 STRIX lineup

The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 have been renamed, thanks to a chassis redesign that accommodates the larger 16-inch and 18-inch 16:10 aspect-ratio screens. These 16- and 18-inch panels allow gamers to see the enemy more clearly than ever before, and the 16-inch model can even be equipped with ROG’s new QHD, 240Hz Nebula HDR display with Mini LED technology. ROG has also improved the cooling performance of this new chassis, allowing more headroom for the CPU and GPU to boost for maximum frame rates.

The new Strix G16 and Strix G18 are equipped with the same 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU for excellent esports performance. With up to 16 full-performance cores, AMD’s Ryzen Zen 4 processor is an absolute beast for gaming and content creation alike, so the Strix G17 and Strix SCAR 17 have both been refreshed with this monster CPU.

ROG Zephyrus M16

The Zephyrus M16 has been redesigned from the ground up, retaining a thin-and-light design but boasting an improved cooling system featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-width heatsink. This allows the 2023 Zephyrus M16 to run 25 watts higher compared to last year’s model. This is the first 16-inch device equipped with ROG’s iconic AniMe Matrix LED lighting array, allowing gamers to show off their creativity and unique flair wherever they are. The display has been upgraded to a 16- inch, QHD Nebula HDR Display with Mini-LED technology.

The Zephyrus G16 joins the lineup and boasts an Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The G16 also comes equipped with its very own Nebula Display, a 16-inch, QHD, 240 Hz panel with dazzling color and clarity. The laptop comes with a six-speaker unit with dual force-cancelling woofers, a 3D mic array, and a 90Wh battery. Similarly, the ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402) has a 14-inch Nebula HDR display with QHD resolution, and a 164Hz refresh rate. The Zephyrus G14 features brand new internals as well, including up to an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

ROG 2023 Flow Z13

The ROG Flow series has been revamped with the 2023 Flow Z13 (GZ301) that comes with a 13-inch Nebula touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. This laptop supports external GPU via XG Mobile and it comes with a detachable keyboard design.

The 2023 ROG Flow X13 also has a 13-inch touchscreen mini LED display and is powered by the next-generation Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU.

Lastly, the TUF gaming series will come with TUF Gaming A16 Advantage edition, powered by AMD GPU and AMD GPU. Similarly, there will be TUF Gaming F15/17 and the TUF Gaming A15/17 with next-generation Intel CPU and next-generation NVIDIA GPU.

