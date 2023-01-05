Asus at CES 2023: 3D display, OLED laptops, Xbox PC controller, and other top announcements

ASUS has its hands full at CES this year. The company has several products to show off at the tech event. A day after announcing new ROG series of laptops, the Taiwanese tech giant has now unveiled new products of innovations. It includes ASUS Spatial Vision- world’s first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop display technology which offers a unique visual and working experience for creators. The company also announced its out-of-this-world creator solutions including laptops with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Corei9 HX series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

The highlight of the announcements was the new SUS Spatial Vision, the world’s first glasses-free 3D OLED technology, which allows immersive 3D experiences on a laptop with no wearables required. Asus explains that this is made possible using a lenticular lens and advanced eye-tracking camera technology, enabling the display to weave distinct images for each eye, resulting in an autostereoscopic 3D image. Users can also switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D. These OLED displays offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

This glasses-free 3D OLED technology integrates with the exclusive apps in the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub, which allows users to watch 3D videos and movies, play 3D games, and enjoy 3D model visualization or content creation.

New products include ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ), Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604), ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM, and ProArt Display PA279CRV.

The commercial range of products announced include a new ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA)- a light and powerful commercial laptop crafted for business executives, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) laptop for immersive gaming and versatility, and the ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 router for high speeds and high security.

Asus at the event also introduced the all-new ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 and PN42, along with the ASUS Chromebox 5 (CN67) mini PC.

For gamers, the company announced new TUF Gaming A15/17 (FA507/707) and F15/17 (FX507/707) laptops with up to Intel Core i9-13900H or AMD Ryzen9 Zen 4 CPUs and the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

The new ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro, and Vivobook Pro laptops will come with the latest GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs. Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 will come with a 3D display. The laptop will allow content creators and gamers to view 3D photos, videos, or games without any 3D glasses or headsets. Creating 3D visual content is made faster and more intuitive, and ASUS Spatial Vision technology allows 2D visual content to be seamlessly converted to immersive 3D in real time.

Asus is also releasing a new Xbox controller later this year named Raikiri Pro. It has an inbuilt OLED display and includes range of connectivity options for PC like Bluetooth, RF, or USB-C. The small 1.3-inch OLED display in the controller will show the custom animations, battery status, microphone status, and more.