Asus AIO A5402 A5 series launched in India with 13th Gen Intel Core processor, 16GB RAM: Details

Asus has launched the A5402 A5 series all-in-one (AIO) PC in India. The all-in-one PC is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core processor and up to 16GB of RAM. It runs Windows 11 and bundles a bevy of connectivity ports including Wi-Fi 6E. The A5402 starts at Rs 94,990.

Asus AIO A5 series (A5402) specs, features

The A5402 all-in-one PC comes with a 23.8-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display. The panel covers 100 percent sRGB, Asus claims, and can top 250nits. Under the hood, you get Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-1340P processor paired with Intel UHD integrated graphics, 16GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Asus says both RAM and storage are expandable.

Connectivity options include 1xThunderbolt 4, 1xUSB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 1xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, SD card reader, and audio jack on the side. There is also a 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 2xUSB 2.0, DC-in, HDMI in 1.4, HDMI out 2.1b, and RJ45 ethernet on the back. There’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There’s a 720p webcam with IR sensor with Windows Hello authentication. Asus also gives you a privacy shutter for the camera. Running the show is Windows 11.

You get 120W charging adapter in the box in addition to wireless keyboard and optical mouse.

Asus AIO A5 series (A5402) price in India, availability

The Asus AIO A5 A5402 price in India starts at Rs 94,990 and it is available across Asus e-shop and exclusive stores, in addition to Flipkart and Amazon.