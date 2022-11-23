Asus AIO A3202, A3402 desktops with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Specs, price

Taiwanese tech giant, Asus has launched two desktops under the All-in-One AIO A3 series- A3202 and A3402.

Both desktops come powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The desktops can also be used as laptops, consoles or other supporting devices which come with an integrated HDMI-in port.

Asus AIO A3 Series: Price and availability



A3202 and A3402 prices in India start at Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively. Both desktops are available for purchase at the Asus e-shop and Asus Exclusive Stores. Both desktops will also be available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Asus AIO A3 Series: Specifications, features



Speaking about specifications, the Asus A3402 desktop comes with a 23.8-inch widescreen Nano Edge 100 percent SRGB display. The device is also available in the touch screen option. It comes with exclusive Asus Sonic Master Premium technology which combines both audio hardware and software to deliver much better sound with the help of Dolby Atmos support.

This desktop, according to the company, is also a very useful device for students who are into designing, audio mixing, note taking and much more.

Both desktops come with enough power to run photo editing software.

The desktops come with up to 512GB SSD along with an additional slot for a standard 2.5-inch SSD/HDD.

Both the PCs also include Built-in Array microphones along with the support of Alexa.

Other than this update, the company recently launched its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop dubbed the ZenBook 17-Fold OLED in India.

Speaking of specifications, the laptop comes equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor which has been designed with 10 cores.

ALSO READ | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED TL;DR review: Should you buy it?