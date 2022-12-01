Asus adds six new laptops to its commmercial ExpertBook portfolio, says they are optimised to enhance productivity

Asus India today launched six new laptops under its ExpertBook flagship series – ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3, & 12th Generation B9 & B1. The company says that the new laptops are designed keeping in view the versatile convertible and workstation requirements designed for hybrid working. These laptops are said to be optimised for better productivity and deliver a powerful and smooth experience.

“The ExpertBook series is built to embrace the future of both work. With its versatile, tough design and portable form factor, professionals can complete their daily tasks on go and with ease,” the company said while launching the products.

The new ExpertBook line-upwill be available through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners. Asus states that the new series’ laptops have surpassed the company’s stringent durability tests and feature robust, multi-layered security features to ensure that confidential and private data is not compromised. The laptops come with an integrated fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for face login, a physical webcam shield for instant privacy, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip to keep data safe.

ExpertBook B5 series (B5402CBA & B5402FBA): The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core™ i7 P-series 28W processor with Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and support Wi-Fi 6. ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip sport 14-inch screen with Full-HD resolution and anti-glare coating. The B5 Flip features a stepless convertible hinge system with a touch enabled display. It also includes stylus input via a garaged stylus which company claims can offer 45 minutes of operation with just 15-seconds of charge.

Both B5 and B5 Flip have built-in noise-cancelling microphones and an LED-illuminated numeric keypad. The keyboard too is engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes. The connectivity options include- full-size I/O ports, support for Thunderbolt 4 over next-gen USB 4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, triple 4K display output, and fast charging, plus a microSD card reader, Ethernet port, USB Type-A, and an HDMI output. It also has an integrated full-size metal RJ-45 Ethernet port

ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) – Asus calls this a 5G enabled business laptop built for “effortless on-the-go productivity”. The laptop ships with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 28-watt P-series processor. It features a fast 5G cellular. The laptop also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity and latest Bluetooth 5.2 for energy-efficient connections to devices.

The laptop features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) anti-glare touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and company’s series first Private View display feature, that enables a narrow 45-degree field of view that protects your privacy on screen from prying eyes.

The B7 Flip has a 360degree hinge and an comes with the ASUS Pen. The anti-glare touchscreen has a Corning glass protection on top to ensure highest durability.

ExpertBook B2 (B2402CBA & B2402FBA / B2502CBA & B2502FBA): The ExpertBook B2 is available in either a 14-inch or 15.6-inch display with flip or clamshell options. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 features 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processors paired with 2 x SO-DIMM and a total memory up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz.

Hardware options include an IR HD webcami that supports face recognition; a smart card reader; a backlit keyboard featuring the ergonomic ASUS SensePoint pointing nub; and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip.

HD IR webcam available on ExpertBook B2 (B2402CBA / B2502CBA) only

ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402FBA): The ExpertBook B3 Flip gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU; a full array of expandable storage and I/O ports; a 14-inch screen with TÜV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions for enhanced eye care.

It has a 360degree any-position hinge can be used in tablet mode for taking notes and studying, with an optional garaged stylus to get every detail just right. The keyboard is reinforced with an internal bracket, and it also has a water-resistant layer that can cope with liquid spillages of up to 400 cc without harm.

It also has a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques, innovative 3D noise-reduction (3DNR) technology, and a physical webcam shield on B3 Flip’s webcam.

ExpertBook B9 (9400CBA): The ExpertBook B9 (B9400) devices are powered by the 12th generation up to Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics paired with 32 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz memory. It features Intel Wi-Fi 6 and storage up to dual 2 TB SSDs. The laptop features a 14-inch NanoEdge display and includes both a webcam for video calls, plus an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. It also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.

The device packs a 66 Wh battery with fast-charging support which as per company claims can charge up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 49 minutes. ExpertBook B9 also features up to four 360degree far-field microphones and Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It comes with Amazon Alexa integration, plus a built-in light bar that illuminates during the interaction. Additionally, it features the exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0.

ExpertBook B14 (B1400CBA): The ExpertBook B1400 has been upgraded to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with support of up to 48 GB of RAM, and hybrid SSD + HDD storage support along with 1 TB Gen 4 SSD and a 2 TB HDD. The ExpertBook B1400 weighs 1.45kg and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. It has comprehensive I/O, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack.

Additional productivity features include DisplayPort support via through USB-C, HDMI, legacy VGA D-Sub — and support connection of up to two external 4K UHD displays. It comes with power-key fingerprint sensor, shielded webcam, and TPM 2.0 for added security.