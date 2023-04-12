As Apple opens its first retail stores in India, here’s a look at top 10 most iconic Apple Stores world-over

The great thing about Apple is that the company does not only make great products, but it (also) packages and sells them to you in ways most brands can’t even imagine. The late Steve Jobs of course was the big mastermind— a true maverick and marketing genius like no other— but he was also blessed with team(s) that shared the same passion. And the legacy continues to this day.

Taking risks was part and parcel. It still is. Often times, Apple’s push –or foray— into something new and potentially ground-breaking is received with pin-point critic. More often than not, it’s with a touch of pessimism. The first few Apple retail stores, too, were written off, with little rhyme or reason. They won’t work, many said. This was back in 2001. Over two decades later, it’s pretty clear who had the last laugh.

With over 400 stores and counting world-over, Apple retail stands firm as a global phenomenon today that others have tried to take inspiration from, even copied blatantly (even though Apple’s layout and design are patented FYI since 2013), but none has come close to replicating the same look and feel— to this day. The very reason why every time Apple opens a new one, it’s met with a great deal of enthusiasm and wonder and general merriment.

Majority of Apple stores share an obsession with clear glass. They have lighting that cuts across the front to the back. They have tall ceilings and come in all shapes and sizes: from cubes to cylinders, domes and what have you. They break from the mould sometime but an Apple store, regardless of whether it’s custom or built in heritage buildings, can’t be mistaken for anything else. From near or afar. You can tell it’s not just any store, it’s The Apple Store.

Even as Apple opens its first retail stores in India— kicking things off with Mumbai (Apple BKC) and Delhi (Apple Saket)— here’s a look at the top 10 most beautiful and iconic Apple Stores from around the world.

(Photos credit: Apple)