As Apple launches iPhone 14 in yellow, here’s a look back at every iPhone colour ever launched

Apple has launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in all-new “yellow” colourway, possibly to continue momentum and boost sales mid-cycle before the arrival of the next wave of iPhones in September. It joins the existing lineup of midnight, purple, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and blue. Specs and pricing, naturally, remain the same.
Most modern-day iPhones have a rich colour palette, but things weren’t always this “colourful”. The original iPhone, in fact, came in just one variant. The iPhones that followed were offered in varying shades of black and white. The iPhone 5 was perhaps the first stab at bold experimentation with its striking dual tone finish (though the base line was still black and white). Apple then went all in with the iPhone 5S and 5C, with the latter really taking things up a notch, both design and positioning wise.
Cut to 2023, the latest iPhone 14 –now— sells in as many as six colours. The iPhone XR was the last iPhone to be made available in as many colours. Even the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 came in five different hues. Bottomline, it’s a good time to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce a bit at every iPhone colour ever launched.
The OG iPhone: June 29, 2007
iPhone 3G: July 11, 2008
iPhone 3GS: June 19, 2009
iPhone 4: June 24, 2010
iPhone 4S: October 14, 2011
iPhone 5: September 21, 2012
iPhone 5S: September 20, 2013
iPhone 5C: September 20, 2013
iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus: September 19, 2014
iPhone 6S/iPhone 6S Plus: September 25, 2015
iPhone SE Gen 1: March 31, 2016
iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus: September 16, 2016
iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus: September 22, 2017
iPhone X: November 3, 2017
iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max: September 21, 2018
iPhone XR: October 26, 2018
iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max: September 20, 2019
iPhone SE Gen 2: April 24, 2020
iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini/iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max: October 13, 2020
iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max: September 24, 2021
iPhone SE Gen 3: March 18, 2022
iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max: September 16, 2022
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will be available to pre-order from March 10 in India. You will be able to buy them in stores and online from March 14.