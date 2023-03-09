As Apple launches iPhone 14 in yellow, here’s a look back at every iPhone colour ever launched

Apple has launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in all-new “yellow” colourway, possibly to continue momentum and boost sales mid-cycle before the arrival of the next wave of iPhones in September. It joins the existing lineup of midnight, purple, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and blue. Specs and pricing, naturally, remain the same.

Most modern-day iPhones have a rich colour palette, but things weren’t always this “colourful”. The original iPhone, in fact, came in just one variant. The iPhones that followed were offered in varying shades of black and white. The iPhone 5 was perhaps the first stab at bold experimentation with its striking dual tone finish (though the base line was still black and white). Apple then went all in with the iPhone 5S and 5C, with the latter really taking things up a notch, both design and positioning wise.

Cut to 2023, the latest iPhone 14 –now— sells in as many as six colours. The iPhone XR was the last iPhone to be made available in as many colours. Even the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 came in five different hues. Bottomline, it’s a good time to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce a bit at every iPhone colour ever launched.

The OG iPhone: June 29, 2007

The first iPhone came in a single dual-tone finish.

iPhone 3G: July 11, 2008

The iPhone 3G came in two colours: black and white.

iPhone 3GS: June 19, 2009

Like the iPhone 3G, the iPhone 3GS also came in black and white finishes.

iPhone 4: June 24, 2010

The iPhone 4 also came in two colours: black and white.

iPhone 4S: October 14, 2011

iPhone 4S also came in black and white.

iPhone 5: September 21, 2012

The iPhone 5 was launched in two dual done finishes: black and slate, and white and silver.

iPhone 5S: September 20, 2013

The iPhone 5S came in three colours: space grey, gold and silver.

iPhone 5C: September 20, 2013

The iPhone 5C was launched in five finishes: white, pink, yellow, blue, and green.

iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus: September 19, 2014

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus came in silver, gold and space grey.

iPhone 6S/iPhone 6S Plus: September 25, 2015

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus came in four finishes: silver, gold, space grey, and rose gold.

iPhone SE Gen 1: March 31, 2016

The first iPhone SE came in silver, gold, space grey, and rose gold.

iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus: September 16, 2016

iPhone 7 series came in five colours: rose gold, gold, silver, black, and jet black.

iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus: September 22, 2017

iPhone 8 came in three colours: gold, silver and space grey.

iPhone X: November 3, 2017

Apple’s first “full screen” iPhone came in space grey and silver.

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max: September 21, 2018

The iPhone XS came in three colours: gold, space grey, and silver.

iPhone XR: October 26, 2018

The iPhone XR was offered in six colours: (PRODUCT)RED, yellow, white, coral, black, and Blue.

iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max: September 20, 2019

The iPhone 11 came in black, green, yellow, purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and white colours. The pro models came in gold, space grey, silver, and midnight green.

iPhone SE Gen 2: April 24, 2020

The Gen 2 iPhone SE came in (PRODUCT)RED, starlight and midnight.

iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini/iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max: October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 and 12 Mini came in blue, purple, green, white, black, and (PRODUCT)RED. The pro models came in silver, graphite, gold, and pacific blue.

iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max: September 24, 2021

iPhone 13 came in blue, pink, midnight, starlight, green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The pro models came in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.

iPhone SE Gen 3: March 18, 2022

The Gen 3 iPhone SE was launched in (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, and midnight.

iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max: September 16, 2022

The iPhone and 14 Plus come in midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will be available to pre-order from March 10 in India. You will be able to buy them in stores and online from March 14.