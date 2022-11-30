Artificial intelligence now pens a book

The auction of the Portrait of Edmond de Belamy in 2018 made the world take notice of the creativity of artificial intelligence (AI), a trait believed to be possessed only by humans. The painting, with signature of the ‘painter’ (a part of the algorithm code) showcased AI’s creative prowess, amid looming fears of rise of the machines.

Now, a set of AI algorithms coded by Mumbai-based Fluid AI has penned a book, Bridging the AI Gap, which the company claims is the first one to be completely written by AI algorithms.

“AIs generally write small paragraphs for social media posts or a maximum of one-page-long blog posts. This is the first time they have written a full-fledged 102-page book,” Fluid AI co-founder and CEO Abhinav Aggarwal said. It took the ‘AIs’ just three days to write the entire book.

However, an overall six-month algorithm training was provided to the ‘AIs’, before it started writing the book. A total of 102,000 lines of codes — written by Fluid AI founders Abhinav and his brother Raghav — were used, while the AI was trained on billions of literature files.

The book is about how some companies are able to generate immense value through AI, while many others don’t. “Who better knows the answer than AI,” he said.

The book also explains the business uses of AI and how users can learn the technology, among others.

“Being an educational and a non-fiction book, there is no emotion in it, but there are passages that are conversational…” Fluid AI co-founder and MD Raghav Aggarwal said.

Fluid AI is planning to put the book to a Turing test on social media. The Turing test, originally called the imitation game by Alan Turing (considered as the father of modern computer science) in 1950, is the test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour, which is equivalent or indistinguishable from that of a human.

“If 50% of the participants can’t figure out whether the book was written by a human or a machine, we would consider it as a success,” Abhinav said.

Bridging the AI Gap is now available on Amazon and Kindle, priced at `350 (paperback) and at $8 (paperback) and $15 hardcover in the US.

Fluid AI, which had been working on AI-related projects since 2012, has three patents granted in the US for its AI technologies.

Fluid AI was founded by brothers Raghav and Abhinav Aggarwal, who were featured among the list of the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for 2017 and Fortune 40 under 40 India list for 2018.