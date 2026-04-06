NASA recently posted an image on Instagram, which is the best promotion that an iPhone can have. NASA’s official Instagram handle shared a photo of Earth as seen from one of the windows of the Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon. When an Instagram user, @foxxfoto, asked how the mesmerising photo was captured, NASA replied that it was shot using an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Why did NASA choose the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s advanced Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, which Apple claims is tougher than any smartphone glass available, helped address shatter concerns. However, the major reason why NASA chose the iPhone 17 Pro Max is that it offers a robust build, an excellent camera system (including strong low-light and video capabilities), and overall reliability. All of these features made the iPhone 17 Pro Max a strong candidate for capturing memorable mission imagery.

Importantly, since these, the device is not being used for any mission-critical operations. NASA approved astronauts taking the device in space. The sole purpose is to allow astronauts to document the experience personally.

The Orion spacecraft is also equipped with professional cameras, including four GoPro Hero 11s and two Nikon D5 bodies, for official photography.

What did NASA say about astronauts taking iPhones in space?

“We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and videos with the world,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said in a social media post in February.

He added that “just as important, we challenged longstanding processes and qualified modern hardware for spaceflight on an expedited timeline.”

What makes the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera special?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is known for its camera quality. The camera system features 48MP sensors across all three rear lenses, Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto, with a default 24MP photo resolution. This camera module allows users to capture high-resolution 24MP images, 4x and 8x optical-quality zoom, and enhanced 48MP macro photography.

The device also includes an 18MP front camera for selfies, while a 200mm telephoto lens (8x) and a 48MP 100mm lens (4x) provide detailed zoom capabilities.