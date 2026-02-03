Google Gemini is one of the most widely used AI assistants today. For many individuals Gemini has become an integral part of everyday life. However this increased usage of these AI assistants has stirred a new debate about data privacy for people using AI assistants like Gemini, Siri and Bixby.

Since people rely on Gemini for casual queries to detail prompts and information. Many people believe that after signing out of their Google accounts leads to the stopping of interactions with Gemini. However in reality it is far more nuanced. Does being signed out truly mean your data is untouched, or are some details still processed in the background? With growing awareness around digital privacy, it is important to understand how Google Gemini handles user information when accessed without an active account and what that means for everyday users.

When an individual is signed out of Google there is still a great amount of data that is collected by Gemini. These include that still being a signed out Google use content that Gemini apps generate is being collected from the perspective of the interaction of the apps, browsers and devices.

What data is collected?

Location information: The general area from your device, IP address, or home or work addresses in your Google Account.

Subscription information: If you have a paid subscription to Gemini, subscription-related information.

Content that Gemini Apps generates (like text, code, audio, images, video, public links, citations, chat summaries and personalised insights)

Remote browser data like cookies that contain your website authentication info and screen captures or other page content

How your data is used?

Google uses this data, as described in thier Privacy Policy, to:

-Provide services

-Maintain and improve services

-Develop new services

-Personalise services

-Customise services

-Communicate

-Measure performance

-Protect Google users and the public

These uses extend to the generative AI models and other machine-learning technologies powering our services.

Human reviewers (including trained reviewers from service providers) review some of the data that was collected for these purposes. therefore Google says “Please don’t enter confidential information that you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our services, including machine-learning technologies”.

How to safeguard your privacy?

Visit Gemini Apps activity to review and delete your activity, change your auto-delete period and control whether your data is used to improve Google AI.

Manage Gems in Gem Manager.

Manage public links in Your public links.

Manage Gemini Apps’ access to other apps and data in Apps settings.

Manage info that you have asked Gemini to save.

Manage your remote browser profile data in the Remote browser data setting.