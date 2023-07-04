Are you done with Elon Musk’s Twitter? Instagram’s Twitter clone is coming sooner than you expected

The App Store page for Instagram Threads, a Twitter rival from Meta, indicates that the app will debut on July 6th with an iPhone-compatible version. The Google Play Store also looks to have an early listing, which first appeared over the weekend, according to sleuths.

A launch date teaser has also been added by Meta to the Instagram app. The search bar displays a ticket icon when you type “threads” (or any of a range of other keywords) into the search box. When you tap it, a spinning ticket with your Instagram username and a local launch time that is converted from 10 a.m. ET on the 6th appears. Further, the spinning ticket also has a QR code that connects to threads.net, which appears to be the online homepage for the brand-new social media platform. You can see a countdown clock here that will expire on June 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

The app is listed on both the App Store and Google Play Store and consists of identical screenshots of the app. The screenshots show how one can log in to the app with their Instagram handle. Moreover, users can find the accounts on the new app that they are connected with on Instagram. One can post in an interface that looks identical to Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, or any other text-based social media app.

One of Meta’s top executives reportedly showed a glimpse of Twitter’s rival during the company’s first all-hands meeting, which took place earlier this month in Menlo Park, California, according to The Verge. According to the previous claims, the new app will resemble a collaboration between Instagram and Twitter. According to reports, it is based on Instagram and will incorporate ActivityPub. Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, users have attempted to use different sites. According to reports, consumers are generally dissatisfied with the microblogging website’s latest decisions and advancements.

The official news of the launch of Threads comes as the microblogging site is going through turmoil. Twitter blocked the access to tweets for unregistered users as it continues to put efforts into cracking down on “scraping off data from the platform.” To further strengthen these efforts, Twitter has implemented a limit on the number of posts a user can access in a day.

Twitter then hurriedly introduced a new TweetDeck after there were reports that the app was breaking down because of “web scrapers.” However, users are facing a lot of trouble and confusion with the new TweetDeck, not to mention the problems created by the unavailability of Teams functionality.

Also Read: Twitter is falling apart as Tweets are not showing up in Google

As per a report by the Verge, Elon Musk responded to a number of tweets following the announcement of Threads’ debut date. The tweets pointed out the quantity of user data that Meta’s App Store listing on Threads claims it may gather. In response to one tweet, he said, “Thank God they’re so sanely run. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, stated, “All your Threads are belong to us,” along with a screenshot of Threads’ data gathering notice. Musk gave a “Yeah” in answer.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.