For a long time, people looking for powerful laptops usually ended up buying gaming machines. Many users chose bulky laptops with flashy RGB lighting not for gaming, but because they offered strong processors, dedicated GPUs, and advanced cooling systems capable of handling demanding workloads and intensive multitasking. Now, however, this long-standing trend is starting to change significantly as consumers are giving preference to AI-centric laptops.

AI-focused PCs and laptops are making everyday computing feel more personal, responsive, and effortless for consumers. The real benefit is not just that these devices are more powerful, but that they can better understand user needs and help reduce the effort behind daily tasks.

For instance, an AI PC can help students summarise notes faster, support professionals with smarter meeting tools, assist creators with editing and content generation, enable real-time translation, improve video calls through better audio and background enhancements, organise files, draft emails, search information faster, and even optimise battery life and performance based on usage.

Since many of these AI capabilities can run on the device itself, users also get faster responses, improved privacy, and better efficiency.

“In daily life, the usefulness of AI PCs will come with meaningful improvements that save time and make technology easier to use. As hybrid work, digital learning, entertainment, online shopping, personal finance, and content creation become part of everyday routines, AI-enabled PCs will play an important role in making these experiences smoother and more productive,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, told Financial Express.

Not just a technological upgrade

AI-powered PCs are not just a technological upgrade; they represent a genuine shift in how everyday computing feels for the user. For consumers, the most immediate benefit is a machine that works with you rather than just for you, one that learns your habits, adapts to your needs, and handles routine tasks in the background so you can focus on what matters.

Features like Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming are simple but powerful examples of this, where the PC responds intelligently to the user’s presence and behaviour without any manual input. This intelligence is further enhanced by Agentic AI working at the OS level, which helps the system manage resources more efficiently, resulting in a smoother and faster experience throughout the day.

The NPU plays a key role here as well, running AI tasks locally on the device for quicker responses while ensuring that personal data never leaves the machine, giving users both better performance and greater peace of mind around privacy.

“With AI PCs already showing up to 40% better battery efficiency, consumers can expect devices that are not only smarter but also last longer. The real usefulness of these devices will be felt in the small moments, tasks done faster, distractions reduced, and a computing experience that finally feels personal,” Arnold SU, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, noted.

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AI-focused PCs are helping users complete tasks faster across industries, according to Abhilash Kumar, Lead Research Advisor (Director) at Smart Analytics Global. “…in software engineering, AI is helping developers write more optimised code much more quickly. For healthcare professionals, it can assist in analysing samples, reading reports and improving overall efficiency. In short, using an AI-focused PC helps users get things done faster, thus prioritising efficiency in daily life. The key thing to note, however, is that AI is not always right and should be used in the right way,” Kumar added.

Why my next laptop will focus on AI features:

Easier Everyday Work

Modern laptops can now simplify routine tasks such as organising files, converting voice notes into text, summarising meetings, and assisting with email writing, helping users complete work more quickly.

Improved Power and Battery Management

New laptops are becoming better at balancing performance and battery usage automatically. They can adjust cooling, power consumption, and background activity depending on the workload for a smoother overall experience.

Faster Creative Tasks

Editing photos, working on videos, designing graphics, and creating content has become much quicker with new software tools that reduce manual effort and speed up processing-heavy tasks.

Better Long-Term Software Support

As newer applications continue adding advanced features, laptops with more capable hardware are expected to offer smoother performance and better compatibility over the coming years.