Apple’s VP of health Sumbul Desai coming to India for BioAsia event 2023

Apple’s vice president of Health- Sumbul Ahmad Desai will visit India next month to speak about how technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry globally. Desai, who previously held the position of Vice Chair of Strategy and Innovation at Stanford Medicine in the United States, will join Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, in a conversation at the BioAsia 2023 event in Hyderabad on February 25th.

BioAsia is an annual international conference that centers around the life sciences, biotechnology, pharma, medtech, and healthtech sectors. Organized by the Telangana government, this is the 20th edition of the event which is scheduled to take place on February 24 -26.

At Apple, Desai is responsible for managing health-related initiatives, including clinical product development, medical research, and innovative clinical partnerships. Additionally, she leads the regulatory and quality teams at the company.

Apple is currently collaborating with prestigious institutions such as Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the American Heart Association, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Johns Hopkins University, to conduct significant health studies and advance discoveries using the ResearchKit and CareKit platforms. The company has recently introduced ECG, Irregular Heart Rhythm, Hearing, and Women’s Health features as part of its health initiatives. Apple also collaborated with the CDC to launch the Apple COVID-19 app and website, providing up-to-date resources and guidance to people across the US.

Apple released its Health app in 2014 and Apple Watch in 2015. The technology giant in the last few years has come up with a wide range of health-centric features to help users take care of their health every day. These features range across fitness, heart health, mobility, sleep, menstrual health, safety and more. With the release of iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple Watch and iPhone offer features that focus on 17 health and fitness related areas including heart health, sleep, mobility women’s health, and more.