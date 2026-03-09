Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, and early reports suggest it could be called the “iPhone Ultra.” If the rumours turn out to be true, the device may become the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever launched. Reports suggest the price could go above $2,000 (around Rs. 1,80,000 lakhs or more).

This would mark Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, where companies like Samsung and Huawei already offer several foldable devices.

Apple’s new premium device strategy

The foldable iPhone is expected to be part of Apple’s strategy to expand its Ultra lineup, which focuses on high-end devices with advanced technology and premium pricing.

By introducing the foldable phone under the “Ultra” name, Apple may want to clearly separate it from the standard iPhone models. The device would likely target customers who are willing to spend more money on the latest innovations.

Experts believe this strategy could help Apple strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment.

Expected features of the foldable iPhone

Although Apple has not officially confirmed the device, several reports have suggested what it might offer.

The foldable iPhone could feature a book-style design, meaning it would open like a book to reveal a larger screen inside. The inner display is expected to be around 7.8 inches, while the outer screen could measure about 5.5 inches.

The phone may also include under-display sensors, which would hide the front camera under the screen and create a cleaner design. Apple is also believed to be working on improving the durability of the folding display and reducing the crease that usually appears on foldable screens.

iPhone fold Price could cross $2,000

One of the biggest highlights of the foldable iPhone is its expected price. Industry analysts believe the device could cost between $2,000 and $2,500, depending on the features and storage options.

Some reports even suggest the price could reach around $2,399, making it significantly more expensive than current iPhone models. Because of its high price, the phone would likely be aimed at tech enthusiasts and early adopters.

iPhone fold possible launch timeline

Reports suggest Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone this year. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date yet.

If released, the foldable iPhone Ultra could become one of Apple’s most ambitious products and may introduce a new direction for the company’s future smartphone lineup.