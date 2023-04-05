Apple’s Tim Cook urges parents to limit their children’s screen time

In a recent interview of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook with GQ Magazine, Tim Cook exhorted parents to limit screen time for their children. He furthermore suggested that parents should keep track and set guidelines for their children on how much they should spend on devices.

His comment came on this when a journalist exclaimed their problem that their young son is obsessed over his phone.

Tim Cook in his statement said, “Children are born digital and they are now digital kids and I think that it is vital to set certain restrictions around it” Cook continued his statement and further added, “We make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn’t do, to create things they couldn’t create, to learn things they couldn’t learn. And I mean, that’s really what drives us. We don’t want people using our phones too much. We’re not incentivized for that. We don’t want that.”

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook suggested that parents should use the “Screen Limit” feature on their phones and set screen time for their children.

According to a recently released comparison of children’s screen time before and during COVID, children’s screen time spiked by 52% between 2020 and 2022 and was highest between the ages of 12 to 18.

Tim Cook further in his statement emphasized his point of view when it comes to using a device while sitting in front of someone, he said, “My philosophy is, if you’re looking at the phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing. So we do things like Screen Time. I don’t know about you, but I pretty religiously look at my report,”

In the past also Apple’s CEO Tim Cook emphasized on his screen time in a podcast and how he brought it down by cutting off app notifications back in 2020.