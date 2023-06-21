Apple’s Self Service Repair now covers these MacBooks and iPhones

In case you somehow managed to break your iPhone 14, MacBook, or MacBook Pro, Apple has got you covered. Instead of sending it for repair, users can now utilise the Self Service Repair that Apple is expanding to its latest models. Starting June 21, users will have access to genuine Apple tools and parts that are utilised by Apple’s authorised stores. Users can use them to fix their models in iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineups, along with the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023). Further, for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it is now possible to fix their TrueDepth camera and top speaker through the Self Service Repair.

Users can obtain a list of “orderable parts” for each of these Apple products by looking for the corresponding repair manual in Apple’s online support centre. Users can then order the appropriate components from the Self Service Repair Store and follow the instructions after they inform them of the parts that are available for self-repair.

What’s more, Apple has improved the final part of the self-repair process. Earlier, the user was supposed to contact the Self Service Repair store and start with a process called “system configuration.” This was done for repairs like displays, batteries, and cameras. This process was carried out to make sure that the user had completed the repair process correctly. But with the latest improvement, the company has asserted that the user can carry out the process by themselves. Instead of contacting the store, one can now start System Configuration by putting their devices into diagnostics mode. Then, the user has to follow the instructions that are displayed on the screen.

However, Apple does not recommend the Self Service repair option to the majority. It has been noted that many people may not be able to repair their devices correctly since they might not have any experience with them. The company recommends its users visit any authorised repair store where they can avail themselves of a professional’s assistance. The user can have access to genuine Apple parts along with the safest and most reliable way to get the repair.

Reportedly, Apple’s Self Service repair announcement comes a day after Samsung debuted its Self Service Repair for Galaxy phones and Books in the UK and Europe. Although they benefit the environment and people who enjoy tinkering with electronics, these services continue to be rather specialised due to their shortcomings.

First off, not all components can be fixed on your own. In the case of Apple, the users would need to rent a repair kit, which must be returned to Apple. The fixes may also be more difficult, time-consuming, and not always less expensive than taking your broken phone or laptop to an authorised repair shop, depending on what one is trying to fix.

Moreover, if an individual is covered under plans like AppleCare Plus or Samsung Care Plus, then these services would render them irrelevant since it would be far cheaper for the individual to utilise the plan instead of undergoing the Self Service Repair.