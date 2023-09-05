Apple’s next iOS update promises a health feature that will protect your eyes; know how it works

Do you ever feel like your smartphone or tablet is too close to your eyes? Well, Apple is introducing a new feature called “Screen Distance” in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to help with that. As the name suggests, it tells you if you are getting too close to your iPhone or iPad.

Notably, Apple suggests that one should maintain a distance of 12 inches while using either iPhone or iPad. And Apple does mind if you get closer than that for an extended period.

How does iOS 17 Screen Distance work on iPhone or iPad?

iPhone 11 and later, and iPad Pro 2018 and later come with a TrueDepth camera sensor which Apple will use to catch you if you are getting too close to the device, ideally closer than 12 inches.

Apple likes to call this Screen Time and this feature can be found in Screen Time (this lets you know how much time you’ve spent on iPhone, iPad, and even Mac).

The tech giant also adds that bringing this feature will lower the risk of myopia in kids (the medical condition where objects farther away look blurry, and things closer appear clear) and adults can reduce their digital eyestrain.

As to how Screen Time works, Apple described in its iOS 17 press release:

“Screen Distance in Screen Time uses the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches from their face for an extended period.”

Although there’s no clear time of how long should one keep the iPhone or iPad, to receive a pop-up on a device that says “Oh, you are getting too close now!” However, we tried it on one of our devices and the message appeared in around 4 to 5 minutes.

How to use iOS 17 Screen Distance on iPhone or iPad

Remember that this feature is yet to be fully released as iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are still in the beta phase so you might have to wait a little. But if you are already on beta; just follow the steps.

On your iPhone or iPad running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17, simply launch Settings app from the homescreen. Tap on Screen Time (⌛) and look for Screen Distance underneath Limit Usage Just tap on Continue button and Turn On Screen Distance You have now enabled Screen Distance which will alert you if you get too close to the iPhone or iPad’s screen for more than usual time.

