Apple’s mixed reality headset hit by software issues; launch pushed to 2023 second half

Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset has reportedly suffered a setback on the software front pushing the launch timeline further into the second half of 2023. Cupertino still seems on schedule to announce the headset sometime in January 2023 but shipping to customers may be delayed.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest prediction, says while the mass shipment of components for the yet-to-be-announced headset is expected to be on time, aka, the first half of 2023, the end product’s availability has been postponed from Q2 to the second half of the year. The delay is attributed to some software-related issues, though no further details have been revealed.

“The mass shipment schedule of Apple’s MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23),” Kuo wrote on Twitter.

The delay in shipments would obviously entail lowering of forecast and rightly so, Kuo suggests Apple is expected to ship less than 500,000 units in case of its maiden mixed reality headset. Previously, if everything were to have gone on schedule, that number would be anywhere between 800,000-1,200,000.

Citing that AR/VR headsets are the next critical growth driver for the optical industry, the “delay in mass shipment of this product may hurt optical industry’s near-term market sentiment,” Kuo added.

Interestingly, Kuo’s prediction comes hot on the heels of reports that suggest Apple may launch the headset with xrOS software and not realityOS, as it was previously rumoured. The name has been registered by a shell company called Deep Dive LLC, according to Bloomberg. Companies like Apple are known to register trademarks for unannounced projects under the guise of widely unrelated shell companies possibly to avoid any potential leaks.

As for the product itself, as many as three headsets may be in development including a high-end Meta Quest Pro-like Apple Reality Pro, a low-cost second-gen version, and a seemingly more ambitious device akin to a smart glass.