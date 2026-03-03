From today onwards Apple will be to starting to release to do their major product announcement of 2026. This is after Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a “big week ahead” with an “Apple Launch” hashtag, additionally Apple has media events scheduled in New York, Shanghai and London on Wednesday, March 4.

During these media events there are reports Apple will be releasing the iPhone 17e, an all new low-cost MacBook, and new products in the iPad portfolio. According to a report by MacRumors there is alot of hype about the Low Cost MacBook. The specifications for which we have mentioned

Colours

Sources including Ming-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), and Weibo leaker “Instant Digital” have converged on the color details. With all of them confirming the MacBook will come in yellow, silver, blue, and pink, which would be the same colors that Apple offers for the ‌iPad‌. These rumours paint a picture of an accessible, colourful Mac entry point designed to expand Apple’s laptop reach without cannibalising premium models like the Air and Pro.

Processor

Unlike Apple’s current Mac lineup, this budget model will use an A-series chip from the iPhone rather than an M-series processor. The A18 Pro is built on a second-generation 3nm process and is the leading candidate, featuring a 6-core CPU (four performance + two efficiency cores), 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for AI tasks like Apple Intelligence.

Benchmark leaks show solid everyday performance average Geekbench single-core scores around 3451 and multi-core around 8572, outpacing the older M1 in single-core but trailing the M4 in multi-core workloads. It’s well-suited for web browsing, documents, streaming, light photo/video editing, and schoolwork, but less ideal for demanding tasks like 4K video editing or 3D rendering.

Display

Rumours from industry insiders suggest an aluminum chassis similar to the MacBook Air, featuring a 12.9-inch or 13-inch display (likely LCD, not OLED)

Storage

Macs start with 16GB RAM, but the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro has 8GB RAM, the minimum for Apple Intelligence. We can expect an A18 Pro MacBook to have at least 8GB RAM so it can support ‌Apple Intelligence‌, but it’s possible Apple will give it the 16GB that all Macs have.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ starts with 256GB of storage, but Apple could possibly launch the low-cost MacBook with 128GB.