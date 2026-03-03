No, this isn’t a classic example of a Apple fan’s account of why everything Apple makes is great. Not all Apple products are sensible, even though the media hypes it all year. Our iPhone Air review is offers a great example of that – a product that’s ambitious but less practical in the real world. This rumoured low-cost MacBook, however, could one of the greatest products from Apple that could actually change the way we compute – it could spell the death of those awful Windows-powered laptops.

For years, the sub-$1,000 laptop market has suffered the wrath of cheaply made Windows laptops. By cheap, I do mean cheap – flimsy plastic bodies, poor quality display, sub-par battery capacity and the messy Windows OS. The focus remains mostly on the processor, which, regardless of the highest performing version, doesn’t ensure a good user experience. The reliability factor is appalling and most buyers eventually need to re-invest in a new laptop with 3-4 years.

Microsoft’s Windows is a key factor of concern

One of the major reasons why entry-level Windows laptops suffer is due to the OS itself. Microsoft currently ships Windows 11 as the latest version of the iconic family of operating systems, which has been around since 2021. While Windows 11 has faced teething issues ever since it release, Microsoft refocused its development plans to embed its CoPilot AI assistant rather address the general performance issues. As a result, Windows 11 continues to remain a bug-ridden and resource intensive operating system, which eventually takes a toll on lower end machines.

Then there’s the lack of Microsoft’s involvement with manufacturers in the low cost laptop space. With limited involvement between Microsoft and manufacturers, Windows is treated as a third-party software that is barely optimised for the low-end hardware. Hence, laptops with decent chips like a Core i5 and 8GB RAM struggle to keep up with basic workloads. Further security patches and feature additions, especially with regards to AI features, continue to put more pressure on these computers.

With ARM processors, efficiency takes a major boost on Windows 11 laptops, especially with regards to battery stamina. However, Microsoft is yet to figure out ways for making all legacy apps and productivity-centric software compatible with ARM systems, thus restricting them to be ideal for dealing with basic tasks.

Simply put, the lack of hardware optimisation in Windows 11, along with the ever increasing burden of AI apps and services, hamper the general user experience, thereby making Windows laptops a hassle.

Enter Apple and its low cost MacBook…Air M1

Prior to the rumours of the low cost MacBook, Apple has been experimenting with the idea of a highly affordable MacBook – the MacBook Air M1 from 2020. Over the years, Apple has continued selling the old M1 Air at much lower prices than the latest model, with several third-party resellers dropping the price to under $600 at times. In India, consumers have reportedly got their hands on a brand-new M1 MacBook Air for as low as Rs 60,000 during festive sales.

Even though the hardware is five years old by now, consumers still find great value in the old MacBook Air M1. It still runs the latest macOS software with absolute ease, and offers a premium build quality that no equivalent Windows laptop can match. The well built M1 Air also checks off the reliability concerns – this article has been written on a 5-year-old MacBook Air M1, with the writer satisfyingly focused on the composition and penning down the though rather than witnessing horrible lags and stutters his colleagues were experiencing on their cheap Windows laptops.

In short, the most affordable MacBook model from Apple has been serving the masses well.

New low-cost MacBook model could be even better

The rumuored low-cost MacBook, potentially launching with a price between $599 and $799, could serve as the perfect entry point for Windows users tired of Microsoft’s ignorance. Rumours suggest this new MacBook will feature a fresh aluminum unibody design, fun colour options – like green, yellow, pink, or blue, and a compact 12.9-inch display. Instead of using one of Apple’s pricier M-series chips, it’s expected to run on the A18 Pro processor from the iPhone 16 Pro – a chip that could offer ample performance for generic tasks while limiting multitasking due to the 8GB of RAM. There could be a lack of a backlit keyboard, a slower SSD, no True Tone and just 256GB storage on the base model, which could irk existing MacBook Air M1 buyers. However, for those switching from cheap Windows laptops, this low-cost MacBook could be a huge upgrade in terms of user experience.

macOS 26 on its own could justify getting this low-cost MacBook, considering the lack of bloatware, great optimisation for the hardware, the extension of Apple’s ecosystem benefits with iPhones and AirPods, and a promise of longevity. Even with a iPhone-centric A-series chip, this low-cost MacBook could continue to work effortlessly for at least 5 years, if not more – a factor that could influence students and young professionals seeking a reliable workhorse.

With rising supply chain constraints in the semiconductor industry, it remains to be seen how ‘low-cost’ can Apple make its newest MacBook offering to lure exhausted Windows laptop users and whether this could change the dynamics of the marketspace.