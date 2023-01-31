Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 selling with up to Rs 12,000 discount: All you need to know about deal

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series models, aka iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are selling with up to Rs 12,000 discount on e-commerce website Flipkart. You can get them at even more affordable prices if you factor in the 5 percent extra cashback that the e-commerce website is giving if you’re also a Flipkart Axis Bank Card subscriber. All this is minus any bonus that you might get on exchanging an existing phone that you have.

The iPhone 14 Plus price in India officially starts at Rs 89,900 for a version with 128GB of storage. A version with 256GB of storage is available for Rs 99,900 while the top-shelf 512GB model is selling for Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 14 meanwhile starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage version while the models with 256GB and 512GB of storage are available for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Flipkart, though, is selling the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 straight up at reduced prices. The e-commerce website is offering the iPhone 14 Plus with a flat Rs 7,901 discount while the iPhone 14 is being sold with a reduction of Rs 6,901. This applies to all the configurations, i.e., 128GB/256GB/512GB.

Additionally, HDFC Bank users can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount over and above this to bring the prices down even further. Together, this amounts to a Rs 10,901 off on the iPhone 14 and Rs 11,901 on the iPhone 14 Plus.

When paired with the 5 percent extra cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Card subscribers, the iPhone 14 can be bought for as low as Rs 65,999 while the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased for Rs 74,999.