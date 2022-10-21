scorecardresearch
Apple’s industrial design head Evans Hankey to leave
Apple launched iPhone 12 through iPhone 14 models and M1 MacBooks while Hankey headed industrial design.

Apple Inc’s vice president for industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Hankey’s departure was announced inside the Cupertino, California-based firm this week, with Hankey telling colleagues that she will remain at Apple for the next six months, according to the report, which added that a replacement has not been named so far.

She took over the role in 2019 after famed Apple designer Jony Ive moved out. Apple launched iPhone 12 through iPhone 14 models and M1 MacBooks while Hankey headed industrial design.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hankey’s exit comes as Apple pushes forward on work on new devices, including mixed reality headsets, and potentially an electric car that is expected to be produced many years down the line.

