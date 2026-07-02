What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone. These were the words from Apple’s famous marketing campaign that drew attention across the world, onboarding more users from the Android and other OS ecosystems. Soon after, Apple proudly released its ‘Hide My Email’ feature as an attempt at keeping your credentials safe on your iPhone. Except that Hide My Email isn’t exactly hiding anything, as a security researcher has revealed.

For context, the ‘Hide My Email’ feature is a paid iCloud+ feature designed to cloak real identities behind a wall of randomly generated, disposable aliases.

However, the feature has a bug, and Apple has been notified about it. According to a security researcher and independent confirmations by investigative outlets, a critical, unpatched vulnerability has been quietly leaking users’ real, primary email addresses for over a year, leaving privacy-conscious consumers, and everyday users unknowingly exposed.

Apple ‘Hide My Email’ flaw leaks email

The flaw, originally discovered in June 2025 by Tyler Murphy, co-founder of the data-removal service EasyOptOuts, transforms Apple’s promised anonymity shield into more of a translucent screen, that too for those who pay a premium.

In limited tests conducted with volunteers, Murphy discovered that the exploit was devastatingly effective. “We don’t know the full scope of the issue, but in our tests, 100% of Hide My Email addresses were exploitable,” Murphy revealed.

While the mechanism behind the flaw has been kept under partial disclosure to prevent widespread malicious abuse, independent testing by ‘404 Media’ validated the vulnerability in minutes. They successfully linked a dummy alias directly back to its owner’s real Apple ID inbox.

It is said that the bug allows nearly anyone with modest technical capability to bypass the iCloud relay mechanism entirely, tracing a randomly generated alias back to the persistent digital identity it was meant to protect.

Apple was alerted but no action taken yet

Usually Apple learns about vulnerabilities and releases quick fixes for its services. In this case, however, the flaw hasn’t been patched yet.

For 13 months, Murphy engaged in a conversation with Cupertino’s security team.

– In June 2025, Murphy submits a detailed vulnerability report alongside step-by-step replication instructions to Apple’s security team.

– Later in July 2025, Apple acknowledges the report, stating it has opened an investigation.

– By March 2026, after months of silence, Apple informs Murphy that the issue has been “addressed through a recent system change.” Murphy runs the exploit again. It works perfectly. He submits further replication data.

– In May 2026, Apple acknowledges the flaw remains unresolved but explicitly asks Murphy to stay silent. “To avoid placing our customers at risk, we would appreciate you not disclosing this information until our investigation is complete,” the company wrote to the researchers.

– Later in May 2026, Apple reassures Murphy that a fix is slated for “the coming weeks.” Murphy suggested that Apple should temporarily suspend new sales of the Hide My Email feature until it could actually protect its users. Apple, however, ignored the suggestion.

On July 1, 2026, after more than a year of waiting for a patch, Murphy and journalists went public. “Free, publicly accessible people-search sites make it trivial to link an email address to a person’s full name, physical address, phone number, and other sensitive records,” Murphy warned.

In June 2026, TechCrunch reported that Apple began changing its generated aliases from the standard ‘@icloud.com’ domain to a dedicated ‘@private.icloud.com’ domain. Security analysts note that this bifurcation makes it incredibly easy for website operators and automated newsletters to identify and block anonymous sign-ups altogether, severely diminishing the feature’s everyday utility.

Apple is yet to respond publicly to the concern.

What can iPhone users do

For millions of users currently subscribing to iCloud+ and relying on the feature to stay anonymous, cybersecurity experts advise treating any “Hide My Email” alias as potentially compromised.

Until Apple rolls out an official fix, users managing sensitive accounts are urged to manually rotate their primary Apple ID emails or migrate to third-party encrypted alias services.

As for consequences for Apple, ‘Hide My Email’ is tied directly to the paid iCloud+ subscription model and hence, tech analysts suggest the company could face significant legal liabilities.