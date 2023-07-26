Apple’s foldable iPad plans intact, according to supply chain sources

Apple’s plans to develop a foldable iPad is still very much on track, according to supply chain source. The rumours of foldable iPad have been around for some time but several experts suggested that this could only be a rumour as they hadn’t heard about any such device.

Now a paywalled report by DigiTimes states Apple that has been working on a foldable smartphone for years now plans to extend this foldable technology to its tablet sector. The report did not divulge any further details about the product.

The report supports claims of popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who in January predicted that Apple could launch its first ever foldable iPad in 2024. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had denied existence of such a device saying that he hadn’t heard anything on it at the time. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young also said the same.

Kuo in January predicted that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024 with a carbon fiber kickstand. Kuo in a series of tweets explained that carbon kickstand will make the iPad more durable and lighter. He further wrote in his tweets that an “all-new design foldable ‌iPad‌” will be the next big product launch in the ‌iPad‌ lineup. He claimed that no other major ‌iPad‌ releases will take place in the next nine to 12 months as the iPad Mini is likely to enter mass production in 1Q24. Kuo said he was “positive” that the foldable device would arrive in 2024.

Apple this year is said to unveil its next-gen iPhone 15 series. The phones are expected to debut in September. iPhone 15 series will likely have four phones- two Pro and two non-Pro models. Rumours suggest that Apple could this time extend its Dynamic Island feature across all four phones, a significant departure from iPhone 14 series that has the dynamic notch given only in Pro models. Other improvements like camera improvements, chipset upgrade and battery improvements are also said to be on cards.

