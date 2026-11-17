Apple is preparing to enter the mainstream smart eyewear market with a surprisingly grounded approach. According to recent supply-chain and insider reports led by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is targeting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2027 to unveil its first-ever smart glasses, with consumer shipments slated to begin before the end of that year.

Said to be affectionately referred to by some employees as “AirPods for your face”, the upcoming wearable will skip complex augmented reality (AR) displays altogether. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who first reported the June 2027 target in his Power On newsletter, Apple is betting that a lightweight, screen-free frame powered by its revamped Siri AI and deep iPhone app integrations will give it the edge against rivals Meta and Google.

Apple glasses to be all about “Intelligence”

Supply-chain reports from Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicate that Apple’s first-generation offering will require a reset of expectations. Rather than functioning as an independent computing platform, the N50 glasses are designed as an all-day companion accessory to the iPhone.

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Running on a stripped-down version of visionOS 28 and powered by a custom processor derived from Apple Watch silicon, the glasses will rely heavily on audio, cameras, and contextual artificial intelligence.

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Some of the key expected capabilities include:

Visual Intelligence: Using built-in cameras, the glasses will identify landmarks, translate signs and live conversations, and answer context-aware questions—such as suggesting recipes based on ingredients spotted inside an open refrigerator.

Hands-free audio and communications: Equipped with open-ear speakers and directional microphones, the device will handle phone calls, FaceTime audio, music playback, and turn-by-turn Apple Maps navigation.

Wi-Fi flexibility: While the glasses will offload heavy computing tasks to a paired iPhone, built-in Wi-Fi will allow users to maintain certain functions—like streaming audio or issuing basic voice commands—even when they leave their phone in another room.

Sleek frames, privacy-first hardware

Hardware development for the project, which began in the early 2020s, is reportedly largely finalised. Internal prototypes are said to be noticeably thinner and lighter than Meta’s second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses, with Apple testing multiple frame styles and colourways to ensure the wearable passes as conventional eyewear.

To address the social friction and privacy concerns that have plagued camera-equipped eyewear — including regulatory scrutiny over covert filming — Apple is building overt hardware safeguards directly into the frames. Prototypes feature cameras recessed neatly into oval-shaped openings alongside a prominent front-facing LED indicator that illuminates whenever the sensors are active or recording. Apple is also testing a proprietary, Tic Tac-sized three-pin magnetic charging connector on the left temple arm that allows users to top up the battery without taking the glasses off.

The Secret Star: Third-party app integrations

Rather than forcing developers to build dedicated apps for a screenless wearable, Apple wants users to control existing iPhone apps entirely through voice commands. The groundwork is already underway, as Apple began rolling out granular app-control frameworks in the iOS 27.3 beta, with native app support arriving in December 2026 and third-party developer tools following in 2027.

By the time the glasses launch, wearers could theoretically ask Siri to book an Uber, reserve a table via OpenTable, order a coffee from Starbucks, or buy movie tickets on Fandango — all without reaching into their pockets.

But, can Siri keep up?

Despite having the hardware nearly ready for mass production, Apple faces one major hurdle that could still threaten its June 2027 timeline – software and AI readiness.

Reports indicate that internal development on the next-generation AI capabilities required to make a screen-free interface feel seamless is running behind schedule. Because the glasses lack a display to fall back on, Siri’s voice recognition, contextual awareness, and multi-step execution must be near-instantaneous and virtually error-free.

Alongside the camera-equipped AirPods also rumoured for late 2027, the N50 smart glasses represent Apple’s broader push into ambient, wearable AI.