Apple’s first India offline retail store to open in Mumbai on April 18, second store to follow in Delhi on April 20

Apple BKC (short for Bandra Kurla Complex), Cupertino’s first India offline retail store will be opened for customers in Mumbai on April 18, 2023. Two days later, on April 20th, the iPhone-maker will open its second such store in Delhi in Saket. As is usually the case, we can expect both stores to have their own identity celebrating the distinct flavours of their location bringing Apple’s coveted world-class shopping experience to the world’s second largest smartphone market.

In a press release shared with the media today, Apple said that Apple BKC and Apple Saket mark a “significant expansion in India” and are set to offer “great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.”

The barricade for Apple BKC was revealed about a week ago setting the stage for Apple’s foray into direct brick-and-mortar retail in the country. The hype-reel was inspired from the Kaali Peeli taxi art, unique to Mumbai. The barricade for Apple Saket –revealed today— likewise takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, “each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.”

Apple, a global tech giant, was missing the element of direct “touch and feel” retail experience so far in India, a market that it’s said time and again it’s very bullish about. And for good reason. The company set a quarterly revenue record in India in the last holiday quarter despite a 5 percent fall in overall global revenue.

Calling India, a “major focus”, CEO Tim Cook has attributed the growth to increasing affordability through financing options and trade-ins tied to more choice in products spanning multiple price points from entry-level to top-end. It’s making more iPhones in India now than ever, too. The company is ramping up on inventory and distribution. It brought its official online store to the country in 2020.