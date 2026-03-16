As Apple is celebrating its 50 year anniversary this year, the Cupertino giant is putting in all the efforts to make it special. This includes the launch of the iPhone fold. According to several reports Apple is all set to launch its first-ever iPhone foldable this year. Apple has reportedly experimented with several foldable designs and device sizes.

One concept features a clamshell style that folds vertically, similar in size to a regular iPhone. Another design follows a book-style fold that opens horizontally, expanding into a larger display comparable to the size of an iPad mini, reports MacRumors.

With the launch of the iPhone fold Apple will finally enter into unfamiliar waters. After being laughed upon by rivals like Samsung, over the inability to create a foldable iPhone. Apple is finally entering the foldable phone market which now has several brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and Vivo.

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However for Apple fans the wait might have been worth it as new reports suggest Apple will launch its Apple Fold with a crease-less display. Several other leaks have also given us an idea about the processor, design etc. Therefore in this article we have delved deeper into everything you should know about the iPhone fold.

iPhone fold Design and Display

The iPhone fold is expected to come in a book-style design. Leaked renders show that the device may be wider than foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Reports suggest the foldable iPhone will pack a 7.8-inch crease-less OLED inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer panel. This will give the iPhone fold a compact form factor.

The two screens will likely get punch-hole selfie shooters with no Face-ID. This is believed to keep the thickness of the device in check. Though, you can expect Touch ID on the power button.

iPhone fold Processor and battery

The iPhone fold is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro chipset, which will also likely be used in the iPhone 18 Pro models. As per recent reports, the foldable iPhone may come with 12GB of RAM. Storage options will likely include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The iPhone fold is also expected to use a 5,500mAh battery, making it the largest battery in the history of the iPhone.

iPhone fold Launch and Expected Price

The iPhone fold will likely be launched in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. As always the case one can expect the pricing to be on the premium side. Rumours indicate a starting price of $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000) in the US. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts in India at Rs 1,74,999.