As Apple celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly planning to unveil its first foldable iPhone. A MacRumors report suggests Apple has been testing multiple designs, including a clamshell model that folds vertically like a standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a book-style version that opens horizontally into a larger display, similar to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

With the launch of the iPhone Fold, Apple will finally enter into an unfamiliar territory. After being mocked by rivals like Samsung over the inability to create a foldable phone, Apple is finally entering the market, which is dominated by the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and Vivo.

However, for Apple fans, the wait might have been worth it as new reports suggest Apple will launch its foldable phone with a creaseless display. Several other leaks have also given us an idea about the processor, design etc. Hence, let’s dive into everything that we know about the rumoured iPhone Fold.

iPhone Fold: Design and display

The iPhone Fold is expected to come in a book-style design rather than a Motorola Razr-like flip phone form. Leaked renders show that the device may be wider than foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The report suggests the foldable iPhone will pack a 7.8-inch crease-less OLED inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. This will give the iPhone fold a slightly compact form factor.

The two screens will likely get punch-hole selfie shooters with no Face ID. This is believed to keep the thickness of the device in check. Similar to most existing foldable phone designs, you can expect the Touch ID sensor on the power button for verification.

iPhone Fold: Processor and battery

The iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro chipset, which will also likely be used in the iPhone 18 Pro models. Based on the report, the foldable iPhone may come with 12GB of RAM. Storage options will likely include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The iPhone Fold is also expected to use a 5,500mAh battery, making it the largest battery in the history of the iPhone.

iPhone Fold: Launch and expected price

The iPhone Fold will likely be launched in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. As is always the case, one can expect the pricing to be on the premium side. Rumours indicate a starting price of $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000) in the US. However, the Indian market could see a more elevated price tag, considering the import taxes, since it is likely that Apple might manufacture the device in China.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts in India at Rs 1,74,999.