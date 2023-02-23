Apple’s dynamic island too pricey? Realme plans to take you there for around Rs 10,000

If a trip to Apple’s dynamic island is too pricey for you, worry not, for Realme is planning to take you there at a fraction of the cost. The Oppo spin-off is reportedly prepping a new C-series phone due to launch soon in India with a “very cool feature” seemingly inspired from Apple’s dynamic island. Going by the usual history of these phones, we can expect Realme to charge somewhere around Rs 10,000 for it. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900.
Apple’s dynamic island uses a combination of hardware and software to expand and contract to give you more options to interact with apps, both first- and third-party in addition to showing you system alerts and notifications. You can think of it as a handy widget tool on your screen. It is, as the name suggests, quite dynamic and with Apple making its Live Activities API available to developers, we can expect it to get more useful in time— hopefully.
Realme’s implementation may not be as versatile though and that is okay, too, considering the price point that we’re dealing with. A couple of images apparently sourced from internal Realme documents, courtesy noted tipster Steve H McFly or @onleaks as he is more widely known on Twitter, show off the alleged “Realme mini capsule” in action, though the use case seems limited to just charging and battery percentage indicators. We don’t know yet, if it can do more. The phone is seen with a single hole punch cutout at the centre.
Whatever be the case, we will know soon enough. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been building hype around the phone and feature on social media. There is a very possibility that the phone in question could be an upgrade to the Realme C35 which was launched last year and is currently selling for a starting price of Rs 11,999. Stay tuned for more.