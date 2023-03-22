Apple’s big bet on going plus, not mini with iPhone 14 pays off: Report

Apple’s current flagship series iPhone 14 has outsold its predecessor, the iPhone 13. To be specific, iPhone 14 Plus which was launched as a replacement of iPhone 13 Mini is selling better than the Mini, shows latest findings of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

According to the report shared by DSCC which compares the panel shipments of iPhone 14 Series with that of iPhone 13 Series through April, the shipments for iPhone 14 Plus in Q1 2023 is 59% higher than they were for iPhone 13 mini over the same period year-on-year.

However despite performing better than iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus shows poor sales compared to its Pro siblings. The report highlights that iPhone 14 Plus lags behind the 14 Pro Max which recorded a 36% share of overall panel shipments for the series. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro recorded 28% of overall shipments while the iPhone 14 reported 25%. The iPhone 14 Plus saw a comparatively weakest sales with a 11% share.

DSCC, based on all its findings, expects the cumulative share of iPhone 14 Pro models through April to be 63% in comparison to the 53% share for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Despite a higher price point of iPhone 14 Pro series, the phones are flying off the shelves due to key reasons like Dynamic Island, Always on Display and 48MP wide rear camera, says the report.

iPhone 14 series comprises of four phones- basic iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the non-Pro models are more or less the same as their predecessors, the Pro models come with serious upgrades over 13 series like the latest processor inside, an adaptive notch and better camera specification. The series supports SOS connectivity and crash detection feature.