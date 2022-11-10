Apple’s App Store may be tracking user data in real time, claim security researchers

Apple could be tracking everything that you type in the App Store, claim two security researchers. The researchers who go by the name Mysk on Twitter claim that iOS sends Apple a detailed log of how users interact with the App Store.

Apple that maintains its reputation as privacy stalwart and discouraged ads raised many eyebrows when it introduced ads in the App Store last month. Several people have shown privacy concerns to this and the latest finding from Mysk only adds more fuel to the fire.

The two security researchers have shared a series of tweets describing the loop that they claim to have spotted in Apple’s App Store ecosystem. According to the researchers, App Store app, which is Apple’s app store platform for browsing and downloading Apple approved apps, sends every tap user makes in the app to Apple. They claim that this data is sent in one request even when the data usage and personalised ads are off.

Researchers claim that a detailed data usage is sent to Apple while user is browsing the App Store app. This data contains IDs to map the behaviour to a profile. The researchers spotted this behaviour in the App Store app on iOS 14.6.

“The strange thing is that Apple introduced strict measures in #iOS 14.5 to prevent developers from fingerprinting users,” say the researchers adding that they are unsure if Apple tracks users’ data from App Store apps in iOS 16, even when sharing analytics and personalized recommendations are switched off.

Apple, which has always disliked the idea of ads in their platform recently changed its App Store guidelines by announcing new advertising placements that give entry to ads in the App Store. Several users reported that they were seeing more of gambling ads after this move after which Apple said that it had paused gambling ads and a few other categories on App Store product pages.