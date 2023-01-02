Apple’s A17 chip to focus on battery life improvements over power; likely launch with iPhone 15

Apple’s A17 chipset which is expected to debuted with iPhone 15 will focus on battery life improvements. It will focus on battery life more than the processing power. TSMC- the chip manufacturing company for Apple emphasised on power efficiency than performance when discussing the 3nm process for iPhone 15.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the upcoming iPhone 15 and M2 Pro chip-powered Macs are expected to use the company’s 3nm process. TSMC began the mass production of 3nm chips a few days ago.

Apple currently uses A16 chips iPhone 14 Pro models which are built on the 4nm process. TSMC describes 4nm a more enhanced version of 5nm which means that the company is effectively taking a leap from 5nm to 3nm resulting in a same sized chip but with more power in it.

TSMC states that the N3 technology will offer up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% speed improvement at the same power and up to 30% power reduction at the same speed as compared with N5 technology. The company is on track with the development of N3 technology and is doing good progress.

Apple’s next-gen iPhone is said to come with several upgrades including the chipset. The iPhone 15 is said to come with USB type-C charging. The European Union’s new ruling mandates all iPhones sold in the region to come with a Type- C port by 2024. While it is still unclear if Apple would make this transition just for EU region or global, there are good chances that company, going forward, could bring Type-c for all iPhones.

The interactive notch, referred to by Apple as Dynamic Island, which was exclusive to the Pro models this year is expected to arrive on all models of iPhone 15 series. The phones could also get solid state volume and power buttons. The Pro Max is also expected to come with a periscope-style telephoto lens.

ALSO READ | This iOS tool lets iPhone users change their system font without jailbreaking, but there’s a catch

ALSO READ | iPhone 14 Pro: The best iPhone of 2022 is a sneak-peek into the future (of iPhone) | Tech Bytes year-ender