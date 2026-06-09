Missed out on last night’s WWDC keynote address from Apple? We have you covered in a nutshell.

Apple’s 2026 edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) centred around AI, or Apple Intelligence (there was a lot of actual AI in the mix). Unlike WWDC 2024, Apple had a lot to show this year, and thanks to its deal with Google, the promises seem legit. From Siri AI to the iPhone’s camera app and the focus on Visual Intelligence, Apple promises a user experience that’s smart enough to lure users from the Android universe and keep existing iPhone users hooked.

But there was more to WWDC 2026 than AI. Apple talked a great deal about privacy, child safety and secure AI experiences in its product announcements. Amidst rumours of a cutting-edge iPhone 18 series expected in late 2026, Apple stood up for sustainability by supporting customers on its old iPhone 11 platform – the one that launched in 2019!

WWDC 2026 also marked Tim Cook’s last public presentation as the CEO, expressing his gratitude to the community – “it’s been an honour of a lifetime.” The next time Apple hosts an event, it will most likely be held by its next CEO, John Ternus.

Hence, there was a lot that WWDC 2026 brought to the table, and we are going to dive into the most prominent ones. Grab your popcorn and join us for a quick tour through the most crucial bits Apple announced on the stage last night.

Hey Siri, time to shine

If we had to pinpoint our favourite pick from WWDC 2026’s announcements, there couldn’t be anything other than Siri AI topping the charts. After 14 years as a basic voice assistant, ceding the technological edge to Google Assistant initially and then losing out entirely to Gemini, Apple gave Siri the TLC it has long been longing for. Siri’s got AI, and it’s as smart, if not smarter, than any of your usual ChatGPT, Gemini or other third-party chatbots.

Based on the new Apple Foundational Models, which itself is based on Google’s custom Gemini models, Siri now gains the ability to understand context and come up with smarter suggestions. It can now make conversations in natural language and understand the context across devices, i.e., on iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, etc. Hence, you can ask follow-up questions to a previous query, and Siri will know what you are talking about. It can even know context based on what’s on your screen and help you get advanced help.

Siri AI is now also present in the iPhone camera app, where it adds to the Visual Intelligence experience. You can now take a photo and ask Siri related questions, which promise to get you all the answers needed using GenAI. Similarly, on macOS 27, you can now select a portion of the screen and ask related questions, which will return useful answers.

If this sounds familiar, you aren’t mistaken. Google has been offering this on Android for years in the guise of Google Lens and ‘Circle to Search’.

Siri AI, however, has some aces up its sleeve. It has greater access to apps, which allows it to function like an agentic AI. Apple says Siri AI can do things for you in the background, for example, select an album of photos and send it to your desired recipients. It can navigate to a website and change a weak password to a strong one in the Passwords app. It can even create custom Safari extensions. You can even use Siri AI to create a custom Shortcut, thereby making automation on your iPhone a lot easier and more accessible.

The best part? Apple has changed how you access Siri. You can either swipe down from the Dynamic Island, or long-press the side button to invoke Siri. For those who prefer texting instead of speaking, the dedicated Siri app now lets you type your concerns to seek answers.

Apple says that Siri AI will be available in English initially, and will be accessible on existing devices supporting Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 27 is all about performance and refinement

iOS 27 benefits a lot from Siri AI, and while that could have been it for, Apple chose to make more meaningful updates. Beyond the Liquid Glass design tweaks, the update that matters the most for existing iPhone users is performance. Get this:

– App launches up to 30% faster system-wide.

– AirDrop data transfer speeds are up to 80% faster.

– Newly captured photos load up to 70% faster in your library.

– Smarter switching infrastructure between Wi-Fi and cellular, alongside up to 5x faster data transfer speeds for external drives.

That might seem boring, but iOS 27 may be just what your old iPhone needs. A fast and eager iPhone is always welcome. Even the iPhone 11 from 2019 will be agile and quick for users.

iOS 27 also gets a bunch of AI goodies, with most of them bundled under the Siri AI app. However, there are some features that are integrated deeply within iOS. For example, image editing tools in the Photos app gets a major update with ‘Expand’, ‘Clean up’ and ‘Spatial Reframe’. The Spatial Reframe allows users to change the composition of the photo and achieve a different POV, all using generative AI – something we haven’t seen on the Android side yet. Apple does this by utilising its Spatial data from images along with generative AI to revise photos nicely.

Apple stands for child safety and parental controls

Family safety was another major focus of the keynote. Apple introduced revamped Child Accounts designed to provide stronger protections for younger users. Similar to parental controls on Android, Apple now wants to offer stronger privacy and safety features for children on iPhones and other Apple devices.

A new “Ask to Browse” feature requires children to seek parental approval before visiting unfamiliar websites in Safari. Similar safeguards have been added for new contacts. Screen Time has also been redesigned, allowing parents to set limits for entire app categories and create scheduled blackout periods such as school hours.

Apple’s Communication Safety system has been expanded as well, enabling the detection of graphic violence and gore in addition to nudity.

Teasers of the iPhone Fold

Although the iPhone announcements are reserved for September, Apple cheekily hinted at the iPhone Fold. Throughout the presentation for developer tools and the updated iPhone Mirroring app, Apple showcases how users and developers can readjust the window size to match a wider and larger screen layout. While there wasn’t any specific mention of the iPhone Fold, Apple gave a smart demo of how iOS 27 could morph into an interface from a traditional portrait one to a wider foldable-friendly version.

Tim Cook’s last WWDC keynote presentation

For those who watched the event live, you must have seen Tim Cook expressing his gratitude to the massive developer community, as well as consumers, for supporting Apple in all the years under his tenure. With WWDC 2026, Cook ensured that the Apple ecosystem is ready for the next era of personal computing, with John Ternus taking over the reins in September.

“On a personal note, some of the greatest highlights of my time as CEO have been events like this. Sharing powerful new tools with all of you and then seeing what you create with them has been a constant reminder that imagination has no limits… At Apple, creating the best products in the world to deliver experiences that enrich people’s lives has always been our North Star,” said Cook. He, however, still believes that the “best is still ahead” as far as Apple’s story is concerned.

Cook will transition to the role of Executive Chairman in Apple’s board of directors on September 1, 2026.