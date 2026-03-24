Apple’s upcoming World-Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 13, 2026, and that means it’s time for newer versions of iOS, macOS, and others. The conference will happen at Apple Park in California. WWDC is the company’s biggest developer event of the year, where the Cupertino tech giant unveils an all-new version of the software that drives its products from iPhone to iPad, Apple Watch and TV, Mac, and Vision Pro.

WWDC 2026: How to watch the conference?

For people interested in joining the conference online, the WWDC will stream live on the Apple Developer App, Apple’s website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. However, in China, the conference will be streamed on the Apple Developer Bilibili channel.

iOS 27: Expectations from WWDC

There are a lot of updates that iOS 27 will be bringing, which have been mentioned below:

Two new AI features

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to center iOS 27 around AI-powered enhancements under its Apple Intelligence initiative. Two major features are anticipated: a new AI health agent and an AI-driven web search capability. Internally known as “Apple’s World Knowledge Answers” platform, this search feature is designed to compete with AI search tools from companies like Perplexity AI.

Performance improvements

Beyond AI additions, iOS 27 may not introduce many major software features. Instead, Apple is reportedly prioritising performance optimisation across its ecosystem, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Mark Gurman noted that engineering teams are actively working to remove software bloat, fix bugs, and improve overall system quality and efficiency.

Integration of Google Gemini models

Apple has also finalised a deal with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. According to The Information, these models will power several iOS 27 features, particularly within Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Smarter and more proactive Siri

Siri is also expected to see significant upgrades in iOS 27. These improvements may include the ability to remember past conversations, enabling more contextual interactions. Additionally, Siri could become more proactive, for example, suggesting when to leave home to avoid traffic for an airport pickup based on entries in the user’s calendar.

Redesigned Siri interface

Apple is also reportedly working on a refreshed visual design for Siri. The new interface may feature a more lifelike and expressive appearance, described as somewhat reminiscent of Microsoft Clippy. Prototypes have included designs similar to an animated Finder logo, as well as concepts inspired by Memojis.

Refreshed Liquid Glass interface

While major changes to the Liquid Glass interface are unlikely, Apple may introduce a customisation slider. This feature would allow users to adjust the intensity of the glass-like visual effect. Development reportedly began during the iOS 26 cycle, though engineering challenges have delayed its implementation.

Additional AI Updates for iOS 26.4

Alongside iOS 27, Apple is also expected to roll out significant AI enhancements in iOS 26.4. This update may finally deliver Siri’s long-awaited AI upgrade, potentially powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini model to handle more complex tasks and interactions.