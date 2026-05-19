Apple has officially released invitations for its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The event is scheduled to run from June 8 through June 12, with the opening keynote planned for 10:00 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST) on June 8. This year’s invitation comes with the slogan “Coming bright up.”

WWDC26 will mainly be held as a virtual event, offering more than 100 on-demand video sessions, live Group Labs, and interactive discussions on developer forums. Alongside the online program, Apple will also organise a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 8, bringing together over 1,000 selected developers, designers, and students.

“Apple today unveiled an exciting lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), taking place June 8-12. The conference brings together developers from around the world to explore the tools, frameworks, and technologies that will empower them to create groundbreaking experiences across Apple platforms,” the company said in a statement.

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All about WWDC 2026:

On the same day as the keynote, Apple will also present its Platforms State of the Union, where it is expected to dive deeper into upcoming developer technologies, APIs, and tools.

The company will further celebrate creativity and innovation through the Apple Design Awards, which highlight standout apps and games in areas such as innovation, inclusivity, and social impact. In addition, Apple’s Swift Student Challenge will recognise 350 student winners this year, including 50 top “Distinguished Winners” who will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day special program.

WWDC remains Apple’s flagship software event

WWDC remains Apple’s flagship software event, where it previews the next major versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and visionOS—powering devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

This year’s conference is widely expected to place a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, with anticipated announcements around expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, upgrades to Siri, and broader design changes across Apple’s software ecosystem. The keynote will be available to stream live on Apple’s official website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and it will be accessible to anyone at no cost.

Apple WWDC26: What to expect

The Cupertino-based tech company has reportedly been working behind the scenes on a major upgrade to its voice assistant, aiming to transform it with advanced AI capabilities as part of a “Siri 2.0” revamp expected in iOS 27. According to leaks, the updated Siri could see a significant evolution, shifting away from a traditional voice assistant model toward a more conversational chatbot-style experience.

The redesign may also include a dedicated app-like interface and new visual effects, with interactions potentially centered around Apple’s Dynamic Island for a more immersive and responsive user experience.

Apart from that, macOS 27 is expected to bring small visual changes aimed at improving the ‘Liquid Glass’ design. Reports suggest Apple may tone down some of the heavy transparency effects and refine shadows to make on-screen text clearer and more comfortable to read. Safari could also receive a new feature called ‘Organise Tabs,’ designed to sort open tabs automatically based on user activity, along with a redesigned start page that supports four tabs at once.

For wearables, watchOS 27 is likely to focus on minor improvements, including fresh watch faces and tighter connectivity with iPhone features. Apple is also rumoured to introduce visionOS 3, which could become the next major software update for its mixed reality headset.